Reed Sheppard Talks Kevin Durant, Overall Game in NBA Summer League Interview
Reed Sheppard dominated last year's NBA Summer League. In four games, the No. 3 overall pick averaged 20 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks before being pulled from the lineup for the summer. The Houston Rockets had witnessed all they needed to see.
Unfortunately, Sheppard didn't get as many opportunities in the regular season as fans had hoped, but it was because the Rockets took a major leap, going 52-30 and snatching the second seed in the Western Conference. It would've been tough to give the rookie big minutes in such an important season.
Now, the 21-year-old is back in Summer League for Houston, with expectations to continue the same production he had last year. Sheppard sat down with ESPN's NBA Today crew yesterday to talk about his game, as well as the Kevin Durant trade that should give him more opportunities this coming season.
Although displaying some elite defense in last year's Summer League, Sheppard wants to improve upon that in the regular season. He noted that a lot of his workouts were focused on the other side of the ball for a period of time.
"I think the biggest thing this summer was getting in the weight room and [getting better] defensively," Sheppard said. "Just working on defense. We probably had a two-to-three-week stretch where my workouts were just straight defense, I wasn’t touching the basketball the first 40 minutes."
Rockets general manager Rafael Stone noted that the 6-foot-2 guard will need to step up this season, especially due to Houston having a limited guard rotation. Sheppard, Fred VanVleet, and Amen Thompson could be a three-guard rotation for the team, which means the Kentucky product will have to step up off the bench.
Sheppard also talked about the Kevin Durant trade, perhaps the biggest storyline of the offseason. After weeks of negotiating, the Rockets managed to keep Sheppard out of the deal, instead sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and picks to the Phoenix Suns. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Houston viewed Sheppard as "untouchable."
Ime Udoka and the rest of Houston's staff have continuously raved about Sheppard's game and development over the last year or so, so it makes sense that he was off the table in trade talks. When asked about his thoughts on Charania's report, Sheppard said it's motivation for the upcoming season.
"I think it's really cool," Sheppard said. "For me, this was my first year dealing with all of the offseason, the trades, so it's kind of crazy seeing all of it go down. But like you said, hearing some of that stuff is pretty cool, it gives me a lot of confidence, just going into the gym, continuing to work on everything I've been working on this summer."