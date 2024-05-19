Rockets Forward's Mom Has Last Laugh Over Lakers Superfan
Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Houston Rockets weren't expected to make any noise in the crowded Western Conference. Sure, everyone knew they'd be better, but that's only because they couldn't get worse than the 22-60 record they posted in the previous season.
Even the oddsmakers in Vegas hedged their bets on the team winning just 31.5 games. NBA fans alike had tampered expectations, as the Rockets' offseason moves didn't quite inspire excitement and optimism.
One Los Angeles Lakers superfan (LakeShowJerry on Twitter or X), who resides in Houston and enjoys bashing the Rockets, decided to place a bet with Rockets forward Tari Eason's mom, Teroya Eason, as he too didn't expect the Rockets to win 40 games.
If you know anything about Mama Eason, she doesn't back down from a challenge.
Mrs. Eason laid out the terms of the bet.
Jerry agreed to Mama Eason's bet, thinking he had an easy victory in hand.
The Lakers superfan posted publicly after each Rockets loss, as he kept track and kept count of how close he was to winning the bet.
Jerry had lost the bet before the season was over, as the Rockets won their 40th game with one contest to go.
On Friday, the first 17th day of the month since Mama Eason's victory, Jerry made good on his promise and wore Eason's jersey all day, while making it known how unhappy he was to be wearing a Rockets jersey, which surely made him feel disgusted, as a Lakers fan.
Mama Eason shared her pleasure of seeing a Lakers fan wearing her son's jersey, while issuing a reminder to anyone who may be feeling frisky.
