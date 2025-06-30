Has the Rockets General Manager Built a Real Contender?
Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone is having a tremendous offseason as he has spearheaded the moves to set up the Rockets to hopefully compete for an NBA Championship in the near future.
This comes as no surprise, considering Stone was adamant when the Rockets' season ended in the first round of the playoffs that he would do his best to keep the Rockets competitive and make them even better to get into a position to play for a championship.
"I think continuity for continuity's sake isn't what we're trying to achieve. Continuity is great, but the goal ultimately is to build a championship team. And if we think that there's a move or a series of moves that make it more likely we will be that, then we would ignore continuity, and we do those moves," said Rockets general manager Rafael Stone via the Houston Chronicle.
Stone's domino effect in big moves this offseason started when the Rockets and Steven Adams reached an agreement to keep the veteran center in Houston, as he was a key part of the Rockets' final stretch of the season, including the playoffs. Coach Ime Udoka was also extended a long-term contract before the NBA Draft, which essentially set the Rockets up to target NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
Managing to keep Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Jabari Smith Jr. out of a trade for the future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant was impressive for Stone and company, especially after reports came out about Phoenix not wanting to budge with Smith Jr.
The Rockets' front office was able to ink Fred VanVleet to a new deal, not only extending the veteran guard but also creating more cap space for the team's future as well. Speaking of Houston's future, they extended their 22-year-old rising star forward Jabari Smith Jr. to a five-year extension without even breaking their bank, still having room to extend another young player to their roster.
Moving forward, Houston will look to re-sign Aaron Holiday, Jae'Sean Tate, and Jeff Green this summer, with all three players already expressing interest in returning to the Rockets next season.
As Stone and his crew look towards the Rockets' Summer League in Las Vegas, Houston will still be on the prowl for additional sharpshooters to potentially add to their squad, with any move going forward only adding to Stone's already stellar offseason as a general manager.