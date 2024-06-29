Rockets Starting Forward Nearly Falls Out of Top-20 Positional Rankings
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.'s career got off to a rough start, as he struggled out the gate as a rookie. Such was to be expected, as Smith was projected to be the first overall pick and fixated on landing in a specific spot, only to fall to third overall and wind up in a situation that he didn't expect.
There was a bit of an adjustment phase.
However, Smith closed the 2022-23 season out on a tear, averaging 14.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting and 7.6 rebounds per game after the All-Star break. Smith carried that over into the Summer League last season, where he averaged 35.5 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, helping the Rockets reach the title game.
Smith's second year saw him also struggle at the start of the season, as he was removed from Rockets coach Ime Udoka's closing lineups, in favor of Jeff Green on several occasions. Ultimately, the Rockets power forward put it together, finishing the year with averages of 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds.
Smith's sophomore campaign was good enough to place him in HoopsHype's top 20 power forwards ranking, although he barely made the cut, finishing 18th.
The writer, Frank Urbina, explained his reasoning.
"Former No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith didn’t make a huge jump in the 2023-24 season after a just-decent rookie year, at least not if you only look at the regular counting stats. But it was promising to see his advanced stats take a solid leap (-1.1 VORP to 1.0, -3.7 BPM to -0.4 and .037 WS/48 to .111), along with his three-point percentage (30.7 percent accuracy from deep 36.3 percent).
So the future remains bright for the 21-year-old Auburn product, who has elite defensive potential and a skillful offensive game, one that should allow him to space the floor, drive it, block shots and defend on switches for the Rockets."
Although Urbina didn't mention it, Smith's shooting splits were considerably better, as he shot 45.4 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from deep, 81.1 percent from the charity stripe, and 57.1 percent true shooting last season, in comparison to his splits as a rookie of 40.8 percent from the floor, 30.7 percent from long-range, and 78.6 percent from the foul line.
Smith will become eligible for a rookie extension after next season, which could put the franchise in a quandary, as Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green will also be up for extensions.
