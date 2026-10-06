Former Rockets Veteran Believes Hakeem Olajuwon Held Back His NBA Career

Retired player Vernon Maxwell won two NBA championships as a member of the Houston Rockets during the 1990s. At that time, Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon was the franchise’s definitive superstar.

Throughout Houston’s back-to-back championship seasons, Maxwell averaged 13.5 points per game. While the guard played a key role throughout both regular season runs, as well as the 1994 playoffs, he fell short of individual honors.

Based on his year-to-year production, Maxwell arguably played his prime years in Houston. As captured by Bovada, Maxwell expressed that he would’ve been a multi-time All-Star if Olajuwon weren’t his teammate on the Rockets.

“I would’ve been an eight-time All-Star out of my 13 years. If [Olajuwon] wasn’t on the team, I would’ve averaged 20 plus (points per game). I had to give it up to Dream all the time. I was the second guy in line.”

Maxwell peaked at a career-high 17.2 points per game while playing alongside Olajuwon. He was a frequent component of the starting lineup throughout his five years with the franchise.

After being waived by the Rockets in June of 1995, Maxwell went on to have short stints with seven NBA franchises. His last game took place during the 2000-2001 season.

Olajuwon’s Impact

With Michael Jordan then retired from the NBA, Olajuwon ascended into the league’s top star as a clear first-option scorer. Prior to the acquisition of Clyde Drexler, he was the Rockets’ only player to average more than 15 points per game.

Olajuwon averaged 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game for the 1993-1994 season. He was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, and NBA Finals MVP.

The following year, Olajuwon averaged 27.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game. He was named the NBA Finals MVP and finished in the top five for MVP voting.

While Olajuwon’s production declined in the later stages of his career, falling out of the top 10 in MVP voting by 1998, his legacy was solidified after leading the Rockets to the most successful title run in franchise history. Houston has yet to make another NBA Finals appearance three decades later.

Overall, there is an argument to be made that Maxwell’s impact was limited by Olajuwon’s dominance, though it proved to be a winning formula. Plus, Maxwell did not secure one All-Star appearance throughout his 13-year career.