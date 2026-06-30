This Isn't The Rockets' Last Chance To Compete

The Houston Rockets are doing everything they can to create a championship team with Kevin Durant and their current cast of players. Instead of making a big swing like some of Houston's peers, the front office seems content to make moves on the margins to increase the production from the bench.

While winning now is a high priority for the Rockets, they've structured themselves in a way to be able to compete for years to come, even after the Durant era comes to a close.

The Rockets have a wealth of young talent, regardless of what their ceilings may become in their careers. Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson are the team's highest value young players, and some of the team's best players.

Regardless of how high they peak as players, they have a baseline of highly productive players with high upside on the side of the court they are best at. As long as they are on the Rockets, they will be productive contributors because of the skill sets they've already developed in their careers.

The same could be said about some of their teammates, albiet to a lesser extent. Jabari Smith Jr. has proved to be a productive role player, despite needing some improvements with his deep range shooting. Tari Eason is a plus defender, and Reed Sheppard still has some upside as a ball handler and floor spacer.

These young athletes make up a solid core of rotational players that could keep the Rockets competitive after Durant and Fred VanVleet's playing days with the Rockets are over.

There's also the potential that one of these players is able to increase their ceiling and become one of the league's most productive players.

Thompson is already elite on defense, and he has shown real upside on offense without a consistent jump shot. Shooting will likely be a consistent issue for Thompson, but there have been plenty of highly productive guard NBA players without a jumper. All-stars, MVPs and championship-winning lead guards have been able to contribute without one.

Şengün is also a highly creative offensive engine. Increasing his efficiency in the paint and from the free throw line could lead to a significant jump with his scoring per game.

The true value in these players, is that their production is not at the level of an MVP caliber player who will get paid well into the $60 million range. Teams with players of that caliber will eventually have to be more creative with the surrounding cast to keep the team creative.

Unless one of the Rockets takes a large leap, they'll still be able to afford a well rounded team that can compete in the future when financial constraints start affecting the current elite teams. Some will make hard choices and let go of talent, while others will find the next generation of stars through the draft and young players who gain more opportunity.

The Rockets should be right in the mix of those teams because of the financial flexibility they'll likely have with players at a slightly lower price point than the league's best.