Kevin Durant Hypes Up Texas' Upset Win Vs. OSU

One Saturday night in Austin Texas we got to see a rematch of Ohio State versus Texas. Last season the Buckeyes got the better of the Longhorns in a 14-7 win at ‘The Shoe,’ in Columbus.

In the first half of Saturday game saw Ohio State dominate the Longhorns for the first 30 minutes finish the half up 20 to 3. After Julian Sayin completed a 19-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith with ten second left.

OSU’s kicker Connor Hawkins would add another field goal at the 8:09 mark in the third quarter pushing the Buckeyes lead to 23-3, but unfortunately that would be time they scored.

Texas would go on to scored 21 points unanswered to win the game 24-23 behind the leadership of Arch Manning and behind the running of running back Daylan ‘Hollywood’ Smothers who finished the game with 74 yards on 21 carries, and two touchdowns. Manning went 23/37 passing for 195 yards with a touchdown, and an interception.

After the game, Manning spoke about being proud of his teammates for find away to win after being down 20 points.

“I’m just so proud of our guys in all three phases,” Arch Manning said postgame. “It wasn’t very pretty, but we found a way to win. That’s what good teams do. We’ve got a bunch of good players. Lot of leaders. It’s going to be a fun night.

“I had nightmares about that game last year. So, we finally got a good win tonight. Gonna have a good night in Austin.”

“I promise you, what they ran last week against Ball State, we're not going to get,” Sarkisian said. “It's like the NFL preseason, right? What guys run in the preseason is not what they're running in week one, two, and three of the regular season in the NFL.”

During the chaos after the game, former Longhorn’s legend and current Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant could be seen hugging Manning following the big comeback against the Buckeyes.

Before the game ESPN was able to capture Durant playing catch on the sideline. On Twitter, ESPN asked the if, “KD got eligibility?” left.

Durant has been seen getting some off-season work in Austin, as seen in avideo posted by the Longhorns Men’s Basketball team, and

earlier this month opened up a restaurant called the Austin Sports Club.



In a statement received by SI's Eric Jay Santos, Durant shared how important Austin is to him and how he wanted to have space like the Sports Club to come back for moving forward.





"Austin is an incredibly important place to me, and I've wanted to have a space like Austin Sports Club to come back to for a long time," said Durant. "The team at Lobos has done an incredible job with hospitality in Austin, and that they understand the city I love so well was a big factor in this partnership."

As for the Longhorns, they play the University of Texas at San Antonio next week in Austin.