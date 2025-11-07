Inside The Rockets

Multiple Contributors Questionable for Rockets-Spurs Bout

A myriad of would-be contributors are up in the air for tonight's game.

Derek Parker

Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works to keep the ball away from Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Houston Rockets will take on the San Antonio Spurs, hoping to extend their league-best winning streak.

After dropping the first two games of the season, Houston has quickly turned things around, ripping off a five-game win-streak featuring some solid opponents. Their offense has looked much-improved with the addition of superstar Kevin Durant, and the defense is slowly finding its way back to last year's production, with players like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and others wreaking havoc.

The result over the last few weeks has looked like a contender, and the standings have reflected that.

Still, the Spurs and now-MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama offer a tough Western Conference test. San Antonio is off to one of its best starts in years, largely fueled by the 7-foot-4 phenom's two-way play.

Both team's injury reports are certain to play a factor in tonight's game. Here is where the Rockets and Spurs IR's currently stand ahead of tonight's game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Questionable: Left hip flexor

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle

Kevon Harris — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

De’Aaron Fox — Out: Right hamstring

Dylan Harper — Out: Left calf

Harrison Ingram — Questionable: G League

Luke Kornet — Out: Left ankle

Riley Minix — Questionable: G League

Kelly Olynyk — Questionable: Left heel

Jeremy Sochan — Questionable: Left wrist

Both team’s injury reports are length ahead of tonight’s game, with several rotational-level contributors’ statuses up in the air.

The Rockets continue to be without lead guard Fred VanVleet, who is likely to miss the entire season with an ACL tear, as well as free agent signing Dorian Finney-Smith, who has yet to work himself back from an offseason ankle surgery.

Houston’s primary question will be the status of 7-foot center Steven Adams, who missed the team’s last game versus Memphis dealing with left hip flexor tightness. He is questionable to return versus the Spurs, and could certainly be needed as an interior force against Wembanyama.

The Spurs IR is equally if not more lengthy, seeing names such as star guard De’Aaron Fox, No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and center Luke Kornet out. 

San Antonio has two questionable designations in Kelly Olynyk and Jeremy Sochan, both of which would see time against the Rockets.

The Rockets and Spurs will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight.

