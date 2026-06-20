No, the Rockets Won't be Trading Kevin Durant This Offseason

This offseason, we've seen many suggest that the Houston Rockets trade Kevin Durant. The reasons are varied.

In many respects, Durant was a one man show for the Rockets last season. He re-established himself as a superstar, yet again, and re-immersed himself as a top-ten player after making the Second Team All-NBA.

Durant will be turning 38 years of age prior to the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, which will be his 20th season in the league. He's not going to be a part of the Rockets' long-term future.

That would be impossible, considering his age. There's also the fact that the Rockets may not be as close to the teams sitting at the top of the Western Conference (i.e. the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs). The Rockets may not be as close to the Denver Nuggets, who beat them three times in four games last season.

In a sense, it would seem logical to ship away Durant, the Rockets' best player, to achieve maximum value for someone who will be a short term rental, relatively speaking.

Bleacher Report's panel of basketball writers ignited the conversation about trading Durant, for many of the reasons listed above. However, it's first important to note that Houston won't be getting rid of Durant this summer.

That much has already been stated. Sam Amick of The Athletic said as much.

"I have not gotten any indication that that's in the cards. I mean, listen, this is the time of year where every team has gotta unpack what they weren't able to accomplish.

I don't see Kevin moving but we'll see where that goes. He's got one year left before an option year. I mean, he didn't play four or five games in that series. So we didn't really see what they were in the end."

Now that we have that out of the way, we should note that this is seemingly only a conversation, due to Durant's age. But the productivity at this age makes that a moot point.

At least it should. Durant didn't play like a player in his 19th season.

And the Rockets traded for Durant because they needed a closer. Which they would still lack, if they traded Durant, one year after acquiring him.

It's also worth wondering what the Rockets would fetch back in a Durant trade. Remember, they paid a very low price for him one year ago.

Even if they got back a comparable return, that would still not be a good return. At least, not a good enough return.

So the wise move is to give it another year. After all, he's not getting in the way of anything.