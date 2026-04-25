Rockets Find Another Way to Lose Thanks to Late Game Collapse

Just when you think the Houston Rockets are about to pull out their first playoff win of 2026, the same story comes back to haunt them. After the Rockets trailed for most of Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers in Houston, they continued to fight back and took the lead late in the fourth quarter at 92-91 thanks to a three from Reed Sheppard with 4:59 to go.

The home crowd at Toyota Center was roaring after Alperen Sengun took over the game at the end with multiple buckets and dunks at the rim. His aggressive self finally showed up to the party. The Rockets had a 101-95 lead with just 40.6 seconds left after Sengun forced a bad pass from LeBron James and dunked all over him.

What followed was something that has plagued the Rockets all year. Terrible clutch time execution. Turnovers. Just yet another tale in the Rockets' woes of collapses at the end of games. This was nothing new. The Rockets have found ways to lose some of the most winnable situations out there.

Even a six-point lead with 40 seconds to go at home wasn't enough. in an absolute must-win Game 3 and the season unofficially on the line, the Rockets committed back-to-back turnovers that bring the Lakers right back into the game. The Rockets had this game won and completely blew it.

Jabari Smith Jr., who had been excellent all game threw a bad pass that was stolen by Marcus Smart. He drew the 3-point shooting foul and knocked down all three shots. Jae'Sean Tate made a terrible decision to foul Smart on that play. That made it 101-98 with 25.4 seconds left.

The Rockets even called a timeout after that. Sheppard then lost the ball trying to split a double-team instead of passing it to Sengun as James got a steal. James then knocked down an incredibly clutch three that tied it up at 101 with 13.6 seconds to go.

The Rockets couldn't hit a game-winner and were not competitive in overtime as they lost 112-108. The OT struggles for Houston have been disastrous. This year's Rockets have been one of the worst overtime teams ever, with a 1-8 record. The Rockets also gave up a 13-point lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime earlier this season, which was the largest blown overtime lead of all time.

Late Game Struggles With the Lead

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) walks on the. court after a play during overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

These crazy late game collapses have been a theme this season. The Rockets could have easily won a few more games, but have just failed to get it done. This is also a trend under Ime Udoka coached teams to blow fourth quarter leads. It isn't even something the Rockets have just done this year either.

This was the 16th blown lead in the fourth quarter or overtime this season. In December, the Rockets had a 25-point lead over the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half, but gave that up as the Pelicans had their largest comeback win in team history. In February, the Rockets had an 18-point lead in the fourth on the road against the New York Knicks, and let that go as well.

It's a repeating pattern, and puts it on the coaching staff. to address these issues. Even with all the team's problems with holding onto leads, it happened yet again. Clearly, it is not being worked on enough. The late game execution in terms of holding on the ball, not committing turnovers, and making smart plays is just very poor.

Yes, it's definitely on the players as well. The young core is far too careless with the ball at times, and the inexperience shows. However, that isn't a valid excuse as Sheppard is the only one in his second season. It could also be panic or just breaking under pressure. The moment still seems too big for the young Rockets players.

The Rockets are now down 0-3 in their first round series. That's a deficit that no team has ever come back from. Sengun's great effort of 33 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, three steals and one block goes to waste. James gave the Lakers 29 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Game 4 is on Sunday at 8:30 p.m in Houston with the season on the line.