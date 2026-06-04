Rockets Linked to All-NBA Wing for the Second Time in a Week

This offseason could see a ton of moving and shaking in the NBA. There's a good chance that a superstar gets dealt.

Maybe multiple. Giannis Antetokounmpo's name has been permeating throughout the rumor mill and the Milwaukee Bucks seem ready for a divorce.

Or at least more than ever before. Kawhi Leonard could possibly be available, depending on which direction the LA Clippers want to take.

Chet Holmgren seems like a name to monitor, following a relatively disappointing postseason series against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. The Houston Rockets have been rumored to have interest in Antetokounmpo, although a deal seeks unlikely, based on the latest reporting.

We've heard much of the same on the Donovan Mitchell front, with the Cleveland Cavaliers' brass expressing their desires to hold onto their star and franchise player. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report also reported that the Rockets have interest in Boston Celtics All-NBA wing Jaylen Brown, taking to the NBA Insider Notebook with Jake Fischer to explain.

"There's belief around the league that Jaylen Brown could be an alpha dog on his own squad. And so, we do have Houston, Portland, Atlanta as teams that we are monitoring for potential Jaylen Brown suitors. Of course, the Rockets have Ime Udoka, their head coach who coached Jaylen in Boston and took him to the Finals in 2022."

Fischer noted that the Atlanta Hawks are interested in Brown, as are the New Orleans Pelicans. He also mentioned the Portland Trail Blazers as a potential suitor, as they've had interest in Brown since Damian Lillard's first stint with the franchise.

However, it doesn't exactly sound like a certainty that the Celtics will deal Brown.

"We don't know if Boston is even gonna fully entertain this", stated Fischer, while noting that teams will still be contacting Boston.

"Until we hear that Boston is engaging in trade talk, all this stuff is just going to be teams calling to see, as opposed to anything else." Fischer added that just because Boston Celtics front office executive Brad Stevens has stated that all is well with Brown, along with Brown saying much of the same, teams are still going to be after Brown.

"Jaylen Brown has come out and said that he wants to be in Boston for the next 10 years. Brad Stevens has said that they've been in touch with Jaylen and everything is honky dory there. But I'll tell you, he is someone that clearly proved he could be an alpha in his own right. He already won Finals MVP two years ago."

This is the second such report that we've heard linking the Rockets to Brown. We'll have to see if anything materializes or if Brown is dealt at all.