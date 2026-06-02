Where Rockets' Tari Eason Is Ranked Among Top Free Agents This Offseason

The Houston Rockets face some key decisions this offseason in order to re-establish themselves as contenders in the Western Conference.

The Rockets have a bunch of young talent, but it remains to be seen if that is enough surrounding Kevin Durant and the expected return of Fred VanVleet. One of the key contracts that Houston must decide is the future of Tari Eason.

It's widely expected that the Rockets will make a strong effort to re-sign Eason, after general manager Rafael Stone said that he remains a vital part of their future.

Eason is a restricted free agent this summer and has just completed his rookie deal. The Rockets will have a chance to match any team's offer, and there is a lot of competition to sign him around the association. The Chicago Bulls have constantly been in the rumors for Eason's services.

It's likely that the Rockets will have to pay a significantly higher amount to retain Eason, but it's quite possible for them to do so given they'll likely be above the salary cap and under the first apron.

The 25-year-old forward is a good defender and brings energy and effort whenever he's on the court. Bleacher Report recently came out with the top 70 NBA free agents and Eason was placed in a high spot.

Tari Eason is Sought After

Mar 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Eason was ranked No. 13 overall in the top 70 available and that is a great spot for him. It's clear the Eason is still highly thought of even with some injuries issues in the past and his inconsistent shooting in the second half of this season.

The former 17th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of LSU, Eason represents a key part of the young core and one of the main wing players on the team. Eason played 60 regular season games and started 34 of them. He also started four out of the six playoff games.

"If Houston pays Eason in the $20-30 million starting range, the franchise could face apron restrictions. If the Rockets pass, letting him leave as a restricted free agent (or sign-and-trade him), the team loses youth, depth, and a tough wing who is shooting 46 percent from three-point range on nearly five attempts," Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote.

Assuming the Rockets are healthy, Eason would likely come off the bench and be the spark who plays tough. Eason shot almost 36 percent from three total during the year. He was one of the best corner 3-point shooters for the first half of the season and then went into a significant shooting slump for almost two months before getting out of it in time for the playoffs.

The 6-foot-8, 215 pound forward averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals as well as shooting 42 percent overall.

This will not be a cheap contract whatsoever, but it does seem likely that the Rockets will pay up knowing the kind of role Eason fills is important. He will entering into his fifth season and will likely improve as well. While it's not any blockbuster move, bringing back Eason who seems to be considered one of the top free agents is smart for the Rockets.

Eason was ranked ahead of Bennedict Mathurin and just behind Peyton Watson.