Chris Paul Makes NBA History in Spurs vs Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs traded for De'Aaron Fox at the deadline to land their future franchise point guard, but their playoff hopes went down the sink after Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the rest of the year. Now with Fox sidelined too, the Spurs can spend the final games of the season focusing on their youth and developing other players on the roster.
While the exact opposite of youth in the NBA, veteran guard Chris Paul has spent this season with the Spurs being that leader a young team needs. With a Hall of Fame resume across stops with New Orleans and Los Angeles, he continued to bolster his all-time status with an impressive longevity stat.
In Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors, Paul became the first player in NBA history to appear in his team's first 70 games of the season while being in year 20 or later of their career. Despite being nearly 40 years old, Paul hasn't missed a game for the Spurs this year and has also started in all of them.
As mentioned, Paul's time as an All-NBA point guard is behind him, but he's in a position now to prepare the young Spurs guards for their future. Guard Stephon Castle is one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year and has a huge benefit from learning alongside Paul.
While there's no telling what the future holds for Paul given he has an expiring contract, it's an impressive feat for him to reach so late in his career.
