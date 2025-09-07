De'Aaron Fox Says Quiet Part Out Loud On Draymond Green in Resurfaced Comments
Recently, old comments made by Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox resurfaced while he was on a podcast. He appeared on FanDuelTV's "Run It Back" last year, and when the topic of complaining came up, none other than Draymond Green was first to come to mind. This clip went viral again after it resurfaced and spread around social media.
A polarizing player, it's no surprise that Green has rubbed players the wrong way. Whether it's been his clashes with Steven Adams or Jusuf Nurkic or simply talkin trash, perhaps Fox's comments reflect what others around the league think as well.
"Draymond will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, ‘What’d I do?'" Fox said.
Their Career Long Battles
Fox and Green have been going head-to-head for a while. Green, the enforcer for the Golden State Warriors, and Fox, the young bull who has spent most of his career in Sacramento before joining the Spurs. These two don't back down from each other when they play.
It came to a pivotal moment during the 2023 NBA Playoffs when the Kings and Warriors matched up in the first round. During that series, Fox averaged over 27 points, five rebounds, and seven assists per game. They took the Warriors to a game 7, but ultimately, it was the veteran leadership of the Warriors that took them over the top.
During that playoff series, Green and Fox got into it multiple times, which, for the fans, was great entertainment.
They then played again in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament, where Fox got his revenge and beat the Warriors in the win-or-go-home scenario.
The Move to San Antonio
Unfortunately for Sacramento, when you have a great player on your team like Fox, you need to make things happen. Fox spent his first eight seasons playing for the franchise, with nothing to show for it except that he carried them to that 2023 playoff berth. He requested a trade, and the Spurs took advantage.
What happens from here? Well, luckily for Fox, the situation in San Antonio is great right now. Victor Wembanyama is entering his third year in the league and is ready to make even more noise. They just drafted a lottery pick and have the current Rookie of the Year in Stephon Castle.
There's a lot to look forward to. Fox is going to be gearing up for an important season, where the Spurs will most likely be looking to make a playoff push for the first time since 2019. In a stacked Western Conference, they'll still have to go through the Warriors, and will face them several times this upcoming season.
Their first matchup will be early on, when Golden State goes to San Antonio and plays two games on November 12 and 14. It will be interesting to see how the next chapter of Fox versus Green unfolds.