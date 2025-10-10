Inside The Spurs

Dylan Harper's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Jazz Preseason Game

The San Antonio Spurs' rookie Dylan Harper's injury status revealed for preseason contest vs the Utah Jazz

Matt Guzman

Sep 29, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio.
Sep 29, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Dylan Harper had to watch his words. He knew the chances of him suiting up against Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz were slim.

The question was who was going to postpone the fated meeting.

"Me and him are two very competitive people," the San Antonio Spurs rookie said after his NBA 2K26 Summer League debut against Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. "I think it's going to be a lot of fun.

Rutgers, Dylan Harper and Ace Baile
Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bailey was questionable heading into the Summer League matchup. Harper, nursing a minor groin injury, played on a minutes restriction in his debut. He did the same against the Jazz; Bailey sat out.

The pair of former teammates, though giddy to be in the same league, had to wait for their first NBA meeting. It only raised the stakes for preseason.

"I almost shed a tear when his name was called," Bailey said of Harper at the 2025 NBA Draft, "like it was mine. He's a brother to me. That's my Day 1. We're brothers. Blood don't make us brothers, but we're brothers."

Harper Set to Face Bailey, Jazz

After undergoing surgery for a partially torn ligament in his left thumb, Harper is set to make his preseason debut against the Jazz on Friday evening.

Harper was originally expected to miss the Spurs' five exhibition games in hopes of a full recovery for the team's regular-season opener, but made good time in recovery. He'll be on a minutes restriction, but is well on pace to be fully healthy for opening night. He just has to get there first.

"First-game jitters," Harper said at shootaround Friday, "but (I've) just (got to go) out there, play hard. Focus on the defensive side and go with the flow of the game. Don't try to force anything."

Harper will be the only main guard suiting up for the Spurs. Stephon Castle, who sustained a bruised knee during the team's annual Silver & Black Scrimmage, is on pace to be "100 percent" for the regular season opener, but will miss the rest of the preseason.

Similarly, San Antonio is remaining conservative with De'Aaron Fox's hamstring recovery — the star guard is likely to miss the opener. Upon his return, coach Mitch Johnson is well aware of heightened expectations.

Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox; San Antonio Spurs, Stephon Castl
December 1, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles the basketball against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“It will be on us as a staff to continue to put people in places and situations where they can grow and play together," the coach said. "We’re never going to shy away or avoid having too many good players."

The three guards themselves are welcoming the challenge.

"We’re going to be playing with each other for a long time," Castle told Spurs On SI. "It’s definitely a great feeling to know that we’re going to be able to share that position and learn from each other.”

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) warms up before a game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions at Frost Bank Center.
Oct 6, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) warms up before a game against the Guangzhou Loong Lions at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Friday evening's preseason contest will live in the periphery, serving only to perpetuate Harper's game-speed acclimation. Part of it includes building upon the mindset the rookie brought with him to Las Vegas.

"Just the tone," Harper said. "Not just for me but for the rest of the team, (we're) setting the tone early that we're going to guard. We're going to play defense, and we're going to play hard."

Regarding the first iteration of a Rutgers rivalry: Harper may play a little harder on Bailey. No matter how many tears he shed for him on draft night.

Published
