Everything San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Said at Media Day
SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich, entering his 29th NBA season as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, stood behind the podium Monday morning during Media Day to answer questions surrounding his team.
At least, to the best of his ability.
In between quips at reporters and his typical witty remarks, Popovich spoke heavily on the Spurs' new veteran additions, as well as team expectations with Victor Wembanyama entering his second year in the league. He also offered some advice for Devin Vassell, who will miss the beginning of the season to continue doctoring a foot injury.
See all of that, and more, below in a full transcription of his press conference:
On what Chris Paul brings to a young team...
“You all can answer that yourselves. He’s going to be a great mentor for our young guys. … It’s important in a player’s development. These guys, for the most part, haven’t really had that. Even Victor, obviously he’s super talented, but he needs that also. Chris and Harrison Barnes both provide that. I can’t even quantify how important that’ll be for all the young players."
On finally teaming up with Paul 20 years into his career...
"I’ve despised Chris for many years. It was difficult to play against him. … He is a clever, clever, clever player, His IQ is off the charts, and it was always difficult because he’s thinking ahead of all of his coaches. You learn to hate to play against him, but at the same time, you respect the hell out of him.
To have him working in our family, it’s pretty special. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to think about having the opportunity to watch him on a day-to-day basis because it’s always been from afar."
On what he told Paul about his role next season...
"I was very simplistic. I just said ‘Be Chris Paul. Be Chris Paul and play like you've always played.' I probably won’t coach him a lick. I’ll just try to infuse what our strategy is and how we play, what we’re looking to do. That kind of thing. I'll give him as much information as I can, but he's going to play and he's going to be Chris Paul.”
On the duo of Paul and Victor Wembanyama...
"I think it's pretty cool."
On Wembanyama's Olympic performance...
“He improved steadily throughout the Olympics and ended up being very formidable. His aggressiveness was the big thing. He’s understanding what it takes — what he’s going to get and what he has to give.”
On who's going to start in place of Devin Vassell...
"I have no idea. I don't know who's going to start. I'm thinking Victor will start because I'm smart. After that, who the hell knows. We'll see. It's up to them. They'll show me, they'll tell me who's going to start."
On his advice to Vassell as he recovers from injury...
“Work your ass off and rehab."
On Barnes' impact next season...
“He gets every ounce out of the ability that he has. He’s efficient. He’s a leader. He’s a great teammate. He just goes on and plays. ... I gained a great deal of respect for him (coaching him on Team USA), and I’ve been trying to figure out a way to get him here ever since.”
On team expectations heading into training camp...
“Our expectations are the same as they’ve been since the first year I coached. We want to be the best possible team we can be. It was never a point of discussion at all, (how many games won), and it never will be.”
On Sidy Cissoko's potential...
“He’s somebody that I’ve been excited about since Day 1. You look at his body, and then you observe his athletic abilities — it’s pretty impressive. It’s a matter of maturation. Forming habits. Being consistent, and growing because it’s all there (for him) to be a very important player in the program.
We’ll see how he progresses.”
