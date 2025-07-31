Former San Antonio Spurs Standout Unexpectedly Signs With New Team
Sticking around in the NBA for multiple years isn't easy, especially if you can't end up in a situation that fits you. It's not always about the talent that players can't hang in the NBA, as sometimes they just need the right opportunity to shine.
Take a look at former Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte' Graham. An elite college player at Kansas, he was named an All-American as a senior and was selected 34th overall in 2018. Undersized older college guards don't tend to pan out well, but Graham carved out some solid seasons. Now, he's headed overseas for his next chapter.
According to reports, Graham is set to join Serbian side KK Crvena zvezda on a one-year deal. KK Crvena Zvezda's roster from this past season featured familiar NBA names, such as Isaiah Canaan and Milos Teodosic.
Graham spent this past season in the G League, where he featured in eight games for the South Bay Lakers. In those games, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, and shot 37.3% from beyond the arc.
Standing a just 6-foot-1, having a long NBA career at that size requires you to be either an elite scorer or playmaker. While Graham has proven he can put up points when put in the right role, he's a career 37.1% shooter from the field, which isn't going to cut it in today's NBA.
After solid stretches with the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, Graham played 43 games for the Spurs across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Again, he proved he can score, but the efficiency is hard to justify when he's already a liability on the defensive end.
However, Graham will surely be looking to see his game translate better overseas, as several NBA players have had success in doing so. One of the more prominent examples is former Rookie of the Year runner-up Kendrick Nunn, who lost his spot in the NBA but is now one of the best players in Europe, winning the EuroLeague MVP with Panathinaikos this past season.
How's Graham Help KK Crvena Zvezda?
Joining KK Crvena Zvezda, the Serbian side went 18-16 in EuroLeague play last season, but ended their season on a four-game losing streak. Adding Graham, they'll look to add more offense to pair with their third-best defense from a season ago.
Related Articles
Chris Paul's Wife Jada Opens Up on Husband's Major Career Decision
Spurs Forward May Join Los Angeles Lakers Guard on New Team
NBA Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Appearance With Spurs Rookie