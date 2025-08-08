Former Spurs Draft Pick to Sign With International Team
Several notable former NBA players have signed with teams overseas in the 2025 offseason.
Former Atlanta Hawk Jarret Culver reportedly signed a deal with the Sendai 89ers in Japan, Daniel Theis joined AS Monaco, and former Bulls and Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic joined the team as well, on a multi-year deal.
Then comes the recent NBA players. Shake Milton joined Partizan Belgrade on a two-year deal, Chuma Okeke signed a two-year contract with Real Madrid and recently, Cole Swider is near an agreement with the Turkish club Anadolu Efes.
AS Monaco is building a team of former NBA players.
With Nikola Mirotic, Daniel Theis, Donatas Motiejunas, and Mike James all playing for AS Monaco, there has been plenty of NBA experience on the roster, and a new report by Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews revealed that they are also close to signing a former Spurs draft pick.
"According to BasketNews sources, Monaco are close to agreeing to a deal with Chimezie Metu, subject to the completion of medical examinations, which are expected to take place next week," Urbonas said.
"The 28-year-old Metu was close to joining Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul this summer, but the anticipated deal collapsed at the final stages," he continued.
Metu has been a basketball journeyman.
The San Antonio Spurs drafted Metu with the 49th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and after spending two seasons with the Spurs, he was released.
Metu spent the majority of his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings and played from 2020 to 2023. He signed a multi-year contract after initially being signed to a two-way contract, and was a part of the Kings' first playoff appearance since 2006 in 2023.
During his time in Sacramento, his most notable moment was a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer against the Mavericks in December of 2021.
In July of 2023, Metu signed a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns and had a career-high double-double with 23 points and 19 rebounds in a game against the Mavericks on Christmas Day.
Metu was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2024 but was waived immediately, and signed with the Detroit Pistons for the rest of the 2024 season.
Most recently, Metu signed a one-year contract with FC Barcelona, and after a very strong first season, he ruptured his Achilles and is not rehabbing, but is expected to return to the court around January with his new squad, AS Monaco.
