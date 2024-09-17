How Gregg Popovich's Compassionate Leadership Helped DeMar DeRozan Through Tough Times
In an exclusive interview with Brian Windhorst on ESPN on Tuesday, former San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan opened up about a difficult period in his life and career, revealing the profound support he received from Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
DeRozan has been a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, sharing his struggles with depression and anxiety that began during his time with the Toronto Raptors. His openness about these issues has inspired many, but his tenure with the Spurs provided a unique backdrop for this chapter of his life.
During his time in San Antonio, DeRozan faced significant personal challenges, particularly related to his father’s health. In his conversation with Windhorst, DeRozan expressed deep gratitude for Popovich’s support during this turbulent period.
“There were so many times where there were certain games where Pop would come to me and ask me something, and he’d tell me after the game, ‘Just go home. We have shootaround in two days. You don’t have to be at shootaround; just be ready for the game.’” DeRozan said. "There were so many games I had in San Antonio where, in between games, I wasn’t there. I was tending to my dad. He allowed me to do that with no distraction, no nothing."
Popovich’s empathy extended beyond just the game. He also alleviated the pressure of media obligations, which can be a heavy burden for players.
“He told me I didn’t have to worry about the media, DeRozan said. "And it was the coolest thing because there were so many moments I cherished with my dad during that time that Pop allowed me to do it with no issue at all."
On the court, DeRozan’s impact with the Spurs was fairly significant.
In the 2018-2019 season, he averaged 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, earning his fourth consecutive NBA All-Star selection. His scoring and playmaking were key in leading the Spurs to the playoffs, although they were eliminated in the first round.
The following season, he continued his strong performance with averages of 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, but the team narrowly missed the playoffs, marking their first postseason absence since 1997.
In his final season with the Spurs, DeRozan averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.
