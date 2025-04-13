Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors
The San Antonio Spurs are hosting their final game of the season at the Frost Bank Center until the start of next season, as they have been eliminated from the post season. Sunday afternoon's opponents are the Toronto Raptors, who have also been eliminated from the post season.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with the Spurs taking the blowout 123-89 win in their first meeting back in March. San Antonio took the lead midway through the first quarter and never looked back from that point on.
Devin Vassell led the way for the Spurs with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 79/50/0 shooting splits and a game-high plus/minus of 37
The Spurs are entering the game with five players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, Riley Minix, and Devin Vassell.
Victor Wembanyama is listed as OUT with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder
De'Aaron Fox is listed as OUT due to extensor tendon surgery on his left fifth finger.
Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back inflammation, Riley Minix is out due to left shoulder labrum surgery, and Devin Vassell is out with left ankle soreness.
The Raptors are entering the game with eight players listed on their report: Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Ulrich Chomche, Gradey Dick, Jakob Poetl, Immanuel Quickley, Jared Rhoden, and Ja'Kobe Walter.
Brandon Ingram is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
RJ Barrett is out due to rest, Ulrich Chomche is out with a right knee partial proximal MCL tear, Gradey Dick is out with a right knee bone bruise, Jakob Poetl is out with a right hand MCP joint contusion, Immanuel Quickley is out due to rest, Jared Rhoden is out with a right shoulder sprain, and Ja'Kobe Walter is out with right hip flexor tightness.
The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
