Lakers Legend Makes Heartfelt Statement on Gregg Popovich
Stories about Gregg Popovich have never been in short supply. Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal told another one of them last week.
"We had a lot of intense battles," the 7-footer began, "He did something for me I never talked about. Growing up, I couldn't really afford a lot of shoes. My father went to the Spurs' organization ... had a conversation with Coach Popovich. (He) gave him three pairs of shoes."
O'Neal's father decided to pay a visit to San Antonio's front office because, at the time, the Spurs rostered Chuck Nevitt, who wore size 20 shoes. Such a shoe was rare, and O'Neal needed some as he continued to pursue a path to the NBA.
Popovich made it happen.
"I've always loved him and respected him for that," O'Neal said. "I'd rather see him healthy, alive and here on Earth than coaching."
Popovich has been away from the Spurs since Nov. 2, when he suffered a mild stroke prior to a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After much speculation regarding an impending return, the coach set the record straight via a team statement.
"I've decided not to return to the sidelines this season," he wrote. "I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future."
When, or if, that hope comes to fruition remains to be seen, though as O'Neal shared, it doesn't have to. If Popovich decides to call it a career before next season, he's already earned a spot at the top of the coaching pantheon.
"He's already done enough for the game," O'Neal said.
