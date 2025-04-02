Large San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are hitting the road for a quick one-game road trip against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Currently, the Spurs have split the season series with the Nuggets 1-1. Wednesday night's game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season. The winner will take the series. They'll be facing an incredibly tired Nuggets team fresh off of a double-overtime loss against the Timberwolves.
San Antonio put up a fight in their most recent meeting against the Nuggets but ultimately fell to Denver in overtime with a score of 122-111. Victor Wembanyama led the way on his birthday night with 20 points, 23 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 blocks on 37% field goal shooting.
The Spurs are coming into the game on the second night of a back-to-back and have an injury report containing nine players: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Keldon Johnson, Riley Minix, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with blood clots in his right shoulder
De'Aaron Fox is OUT due to extensor tendon surgery of his left fifth finger.
Charles Bassey is out with a left knee injury, David Duke Jr. is out with a G League two-way, Harrison Ingram is out with a G League two-way, Keldon Johnson is questionable with lower back tightness, Riley Minix is out with a G League two-way, Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back spasms, and Devin Vassell is out with left ankle sprain injury management.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with eight players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, DaRon Holmes II, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson.
Nikola Jokic is questionable with left ankle impingement. He played over 50 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Jamal Murray is questionable with right hamstring inflammation.
Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with personal reasons, Aaron Gordon is questionable with right calf injury management, Christian Braun is questionable with a left foot strain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain, and Peyton Watson is questionable with right knee inflammation.
The San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
