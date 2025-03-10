Massive San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks could nearly field an entire roster of unavailable players based on their official injury reports prior to squaring up Monday evening.
Per the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey, and the team's three two-way players are out. Wembanyama has missed the past 10 games with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder while Bassey continues to deal with a bone bruise in his left knee.
Stephon Castle and Jeremy Sochan are also on the report, listed as questionable and doubtful, respectively. For the Mavericks, the list is a little longer.
Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Jaden Hardy, Kyrie Irving, Kai Jones, Dereck Lively II, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and P.J. Washington are all out with various ailments, while Brandon Williams is questionable.
Should the latter play, Dallas will begin the game with 10 players — an upgrade from the end of its last contest when only seven sat the bench.
"Never seen this," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said postgame. "Never been in a game where we could not take someone out to rest them because we had no one to put in ... it's tough."
Dallas has lost seven of its last eight contests, including the last five, while San Antonio is on a two-game losing streak of its own.
Monday evening may be a watered-down version of what each team has potential to be, but with only 20 games remaining, any bit of positive momentum is certainly helpful.
Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
