What Does the NBA GM Survey Say About the San Antonio Spurs?
The NBA GM survey was released on Tuesday, and the Silver & Black was everywhere.
The San Antonio Spurs and/or their players made the top five of 16 different questions on the survey, including four first place finishes. Taking three of those top spots was Victor Wembanyama.
The rising superstar sophomore placed first in the following three categories:
- If you were starting a franchise and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?
- Who is the best defensive player in the NBA?
- Who is the best interior defender in the NBA?
What’s most telling isn’t just the fact that Wembenyama topped three of the categories, it’s the way that he stood alone at the summit. For the best franchise-starter, he received a whopping 77 percent of the votes, dominating three-time MVP Nikola Jokić (who’s still playing at that level) as well as two other MVP-caliber players in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Dončić.
For the two defensive categories, Wembanyama received more votes than Rudy Gobert, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Herb Jones. Those six players have a combined 59 years of NBA experience and a litany of awards, and yet, a majority of NBA GM’s still believe Wembanyama — with just one year in the league under his belt — has proven to be a superior defender than all of them.
Wembanyama also received votes in categories regarding versatility, best international players and best centers in the NBA.
Chris Paul’s name was also popular, as he received votes in three categories, taking tops in the latter:
- What was the most underrated player acquisition?
- Which player has the best basketball IQ?
- Which active player will make the best head coach someday?
Paul’s veteran presence is set to be a huge plus to a young core in San Antonio, and a majority of GMs recognized such. On the opposite end of the experience spectrum, Stephon Castle placed second in “Which rookie will be the best player in five years?” and third in “Who will win the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year?”
READ MORE: Paul Enters San Antonio as Polished Veteran, Mutual Choice
While Castle may not make as instant of an impact as Reed Sheppard and Zach Edey — the two players that finished ahead of him in the ROTY category — GMs seem to envision a similar level of long-term potential in the No. 4 overall pick.
The Spurs also received votes in a couple of team-centric categories, placing second in “Which team will be most improved in 2024-25?” and fourth in “Which team has the most promising young core?”
Arguably the biggest takeaway from the survey is how highly GMs think of San Antonio’s future. There are plenty of talented young stars and cores throughout the league, and the Spurs still rose to the top.
That says plenty about what the team has to look forward to.
