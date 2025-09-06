NBA Insider Suggests Potential Blockbuster Spurs-Timberwolves Trade
In their sixth consecutive season missing the playoffs, the San Antonio Spurs had a rollercoaster of a 2024-25 season.
After legendary coach Gregg Popovich departed the team due to health issues, assistant coach Mitch Johnson took over as the acting head coach for the rest of the season, and the Spurs' young core could not compete with the loaded Western Conference.
The team traded for star guard De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline in an effort to bolster their chances of getting back to the playoffs, but Fox ended up having surgery on his hand and missed time down the stretch as their playoff hopes faded away.
Finishing with a record of 34-48, and the 13th seed in the Western Conference, the Spurs are trying to get back to the postseason for the first time in over half a decade, behind superstar Victor Wembanyama and their talented young core.
A Stunning Move Could Reshape the Western Conference
Any move involving Fox would likely come from the Spurs' crowded backcourt situation.
After trading for Fox, San Antonio drafted exciting prospect Dylan Harper with the second overall pick, raising doubts about his fit with Fox and Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.
A new idea by The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski revealed that the Minnesota Timberwolves could be looking to make a big splash if the guard fit in San Antonio falls apart.
"What I do know is that if point guard is not solidified and the rest of the team looks primed for another deep playoff run, Connelly will not hesitate to pull the trigger on a big trade. That is the way he’s built these Wolves, and it won’t stop now," Krawczynski said.
"Maybe the Spurs would part with De’Aaron Fox if things aren’t going well there, though the money would give me pause. Maybe one of the Jones brothers could be had in Chicago or Orlando."
Why It Happens
With Fox's new four-year, $229 million max extension, it would be complicated for the Timberwolves to match the deal without gutting their depth. Minnesota just reached the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year, and would have to trade away one of its core pieces in Rudy Gobert or Julius Randle.
The Spurs could immediately pivot and move off Fox's contract to maximize their assets around their talented young core, aiming for another superstar at the trade deadline or in the 2026 offseason.
