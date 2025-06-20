NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Update, Ace Bailey’s Fall, Expansion Talks
The 2025 NBA offseason might've already kicked off with Desmond Bane being traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Orlando Magic, but there's surely more to come with the NBA Draft next week and trades expected to happen all across the NBA.
Therefore, here are some of the biggest rumors floating around the NBA as a closeout Game 6 of the NBA Finals approaches.
Top Kevin Durant Potentially Emerging
The San Antonio Spurs have been viewed as a favorite for Kevin Durant heading into this offseason, as Durant has roots in Texas from his lone season with the Texas Longhorns. However, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, he believes the Miami Heat will be the ones to close the deal.
“I got my eyes on the Heat right now… I think Miami has the pieces, the willingness, and are a team KD would want to go to," Fischer said. He alluded that the Golden State Warriors weren't always the favorites for Jimmy Butler, but still managed to land him. However, the key to getting a deal done with the Suns for Miami would likely involve All-Rookie center Kel'el Ware.
Ace Bailey's Draft Stock Slide
Once viewed as a potential contender for the first-overall pick against Cooper Flagg, the Rutgers star freshman hasn't been receiving the press he'd want heading into the NBA Draft next week. Bailey recently canceled a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the third pick and seemed like the likely landing spot for Bailey after the NBA Draft Lottery. Now, his stock may see a significant drop.
To add further insight to the situation, Bailey is being represented by Omar Cooper, the father of Sharife Cooper, who was a former five-star recruit himself. According to College Basketball reporter Jeff Goodman, he believes "Ace Bailey has received some poor advice over the past year. Has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.”
NBA Expansion Coming Soon
This NBA season has shown fans that there's clearly starting to be too much talent in the NBA, with quality players either being put into reserve roles or not playing at all. Therefore, that brings up the topic of NBA expansion, and NBA reporter Marc Spears recently talked about it on NBA Today.
"I talked to a high-level person in the NBA today and they said it's leaning towards perhaps expansion coming soon this summer, but it's not a no-brainer," Spears said. This comes following the Lakers' record sale that valued the franchise at $10 billion. If the league were to bring in expansion this summer, the price tag for that would surely cost top dollar.
The NBA Draft is still several days away, with free agency to follow. So much can still happen, and it seems as though a lot may be happening over the next few days. However, Kevin Durant's next move could determine a lot for what comes next this offseason.
Related Articles
NBA Players React to Stephon Castle's Latest Post
Ex-Lakers, Warriors Guard Makes Wild Spurs Statement
Kevin Durant Reportedly Wants Trade to One Specific NBA Team