It's Official: San Antonio Spurs Veteran Chris Paul Will Wear No. 3
The jerseys have been released. The number switch is official.
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson has officially given Chris Paul his trademark No. 3 jersey. Paul, who has played for many teams during his illustrious 20-year career, is known around the NBA circles by his nickname, "CP3."
Had Johnson not surrendered the number to Paul, it could have affected the value of a lot of memorabilia. Paul has worn No. 3 since he entered the league in 2005. There has been no mention if there was any price attached to the jersey numeral switch.
But a final decision has been made, and the jersey was unveiled to the public on Thursday. They are available for purchase at the Spurs Fan Shop.
Johnson said Paul was his favorite player growing up. He was also the third child in his family. Accordingly, when he broke in with the San Antonio Spurs, he selected No. 3 in honor of his childhood hero.
"Growing up, I was the third child," Johnson told KENS5. "And when I was growing up, Chris Paul was my favorite player. I watched a lot of his highlights when I was younger."
Johnson also wore No. 3 at Kentucky and in his high school career in Virginia.
Not only does Johnson get to play with CP3, he gets to give his hero his number. He'll wear No. 0 this season, which was the uniform number he donned during his time with the Austin Spurs of the G League.
