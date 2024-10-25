San Antonio Comes Up Short in Season Opener: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get the season started on "The Joe Gaither Show" as Matt Guzman joins us to break down the San Antonio Spurs season opener against the Dallas Mavericks.
Guzman gets us going by discussing the biggest takeaways from Thursday night's 120-109 loss to the Mavericks. He details standout performances and things San Antonio will need to address as the season progresses. We spend an extra moment on Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Chris Paul as they're three of the most intriguing pieces on this year's Spurs roster. How did the trio play? What does each need to improve on?
READ MORE: Spurs Fall to Mavericks as Wembanyama Struggles
We put game one in the rearview mirror as the Spurs have 81 more games to play this season, starting with four Western Conference matchups next week. What will San Antonio want to do with the next four games? Is it unusual to play a team twice in a row? Guzman breaks down the matchup with the Rockets specifically as both franchises are in similar positions entering the year.
Finally, the show finishes up by discussing the historic moment on Tuesday with Lebron James playing with Bronny James for the Los Angeles Lakers.
