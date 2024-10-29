Spurs Battle Back From Down 21, But Can't Complete Comeback Against Rockets
A behind the head jam by Victor Wembanyama after securing his 19th rebound of the game simply wasn't enough for the San Antonio Spurs, as they fell short at home to the Houston Rockets.
After battling back from down 21 — an early positive for a young team who likely wouldn't have been able to do so last season — San Antonio made a crucial defensive error in the final defensive possession, leaving Fred VanVleet wide open from beyond the arc.
The Rockets veteran converted, icing the game for Houston as it split the two-game series against its Western Conference rival.
"Carbon copy of the game the other night," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after the game. "First half, (we) gave up too many offensive rebounds, turned it over too much. Second half, we cut that in half ... that keeps you in the game. Simple as that."
Popovich commended the fight his team showed, but it proved to be too little, too late as San Antonio fell 106-101 to fall to 1-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the Rockets improve to 2-2.
Below is a full live thread of the game, beginning with the fourth quarter:
FINAL: Rockets 106, Spurs 101
- FINAL | Spurs make a valiant effort — including a behind-the-head dunk by Wembanyama in the final seconds — but can't complete the comeback as Houston heads back home with an early season road victory. Green finished with 36 points and the Rockets made 15 3s.
HOU wins 106-101
- Q4 17.5 | The Spurs earned a six-point possession to pull within two points of the basket after Wembanyama converted a fadeaway jump shot, but a missed assignment on the ensuing defensive possession leaves Fred VanVleet wide open beyond the arc, and the Houston veteran made San Antonio pay for it. Lead back up to five points with under 20 seconds to play.
HOU leads 104-99
- Q4 41.2 | After dribbling up court, Paul landed in the left wing before shooting a 3-pointer over Tari Eason. Foul called on the play, giving the veteran a chance for four points and the ball as Eason's foul was upgraded to a Flagrant 1. Spurs fighting to stay alive.
HOU leads 101-96
- Q4 59.3 | Wembanyama calls for an isolation beyond the arc, but can't convert a midrange jump shot over Şengün. On the other end, Green drives into the lane and converts two free throw of his own to keep the Rockets out front. Afterward, Paul fouls Smith on a rebound, and his free throws effectively ice the game as the Rockets go up eight with less than a minute to play.
HOU leads 101-93
- Q4 3:17 | Paul, in his first possession back in the game, drives to the basket and gets fouled in the process, earning two free throws. He knocks in both and brings San Antonio within three points.
HOU leads 94-91
- Q4 3:48 | After Green knocked in his seventh 3-pointer of the night, Wembanyama answered with a step-back 3 of his own to bring the Spurs back within five points. On the other end, the Spurs' star picked up his 16th rebound to tie his season high. Rockets take a timeout with Paul checking back in.
HOU leads 94-89
- Q4 6:02 | Wesley and Branham, with a little help from Wembanyama, helped bring the Spurs back offensively, coming within four points of the Rockets midway through the final period. After a short back-and-forth, San Antonio posted a two-block defensive possession that led to a fast break on the other end. Spurs lost the ball, however, and will look to hold firm defensively.
HOU leads 94-86
END Q3: Rockets 87, Spurs 75
- END Q3 | Once again, not much movement. San Antonio now has four double-digit scorers in Collins, Sochan, Paul and Malaki Branham — who hit a 3-pointer to end the third quarter — but the Rockets remain in front behind Green, Smith and Alperen Şengün.
One more quarter remains as the Spurs look to make it a closer game than it is. San Antonio will begin with possession.
HOU leads 87-75
- Q3 6:36 | Sochan continues to make a statement, accounting for the Spurs' last eight points. Houston is still in front, but the Spurs aren't out of it yet, especially if Wembanyama has a run later in the half.
HOU leads 69-56
HALFTIME: Rockets 62, Spurs 45
- HALFTIME | Wembanyama has been active on defense and the boards, but he's struggled offensively. This time, it's his inability to get good looks as opposed to his conversion rate, but it's certainly stifled the Spurs' offensive attack. At the half, Sochan and Collins head up the scoring, having combined for 19 points. Meanwhile, Jalen Green already has six 3s and 24 points in what's become an offensive masterclass through two quarters.
HOU leads 62-45
- Q2 2:09 | The Spurs are continuing to play scrappy. Already they lead the Rockets in points scored in the paint and Collins is nearly the second double-digit scorer of the evening — also perfect from the field. San Antonio still trails, but they've shown flashes of a comeback, forcing the Rockets into a late-half timeout.
HOU leads 53-42
- Q2 6:11 | Not much movement halfway through the second period. The Spurs have prevented Houston from breaking the game open, but haven't made much progress on offense themselves. Wembanyama leads the scoring for San Antonio with just five points, and both he and Chris Paul are up to two fouls.
HOU leads 38-23
END Q1: Rockets 29, Spurs 15
- END Q1 | Sochan and Blake Wesley rounded out the scoring for the Spurs in the first quarter, but so far, their defense hasn't been able to keep up with Houston. Jalen Green is up to nine points on the evening as the Rockets' lead is back up to double digits. Second quarter next, with plenty of work to be done for San Antonio.
HOU leads 29-15
- Q1 5:40 | Sochan, Champagnie and Zach Collins all chipped in with points of their own — Collins from 3 and the former two from within 5 feet — to bring the Spurs back within single digits. Smith is at the free throw line, but missed his second one to give the ball back to San Antonio as the first quarter continues ticking away.
HOU leads 17-10
- Q1 8:54 | Rockets open scoring with a 3-pointer from Jabari Smith Jr., and use it to get out to a quick 14-3 lead over the Spurs. Wembanyama has the only points of the game for San Antonio so far after a dunk and one made free throw less than two minutes into the contest.
HOU leads 14-3
Pregame:
- Spurs opt for the same starting lineup as their previous two games: Chris Paul, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama.
