'A Lot Harder:' Stephon Castle, Spurs Ready to Face Rockets for 2nd Straight Time

Ahead of facing the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle says he and Victor Wembanyama have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Scott Salomon

Oct 26, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) rebounds in front of Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center.
Oct 26, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) rebounds in front of Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has played two NBA games in his career — and will be getting a feel for what "playoff basketball" is like when the Silver & Black faces the Houston Rockets for the second time in three days Monday.

"This is my first time doing the back-to-back," Castle said during Monday's shootaround. "It will have a playoff feel. This game will be a lot harder."

The Spurs collected their first win against Houston on Saturday night, 109-106. Castle played 27 minutes, and will likely see additional minutes Monday night due to an ankle injury suffered by Tre Jones that will sideline him for the second straight contest.

Castle said the Spurs are going to have to play harder on defense, with an emphasis on team defense.

"We have to be more defensive minded," Castle said. "We showed that in the first half (Saturday) ... but we still have a long way to go."

Castle said the coaches made some adjustments, which they will carry into Monday night's game at Frost Bank Center. As will he, despite a fall that hurt his wrist.

"They just were cautious and double checking everything," Castle said of the team's trainers tending to his wrist. "It's all good."

Castle also said he is getting used to playing with center Victor Wembanyama, learning how to take advantage of his presence on the court and his ball skills.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) listens to coach Gregg Popovich in the first half against the Houston Rockets.
Oct 26, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) listens to coach Gregg Popovich in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

"I learned that Wemby can operate on any part of the court, in space or in traffic, he will find a way to make a play," Castle said. "We are just trying a whole bunch of things, we have so much room to grow."

Castle also noted having Wembanyama behind him helps him with ball screens and allows him to get more aggressive.

"Having Vic behind me with the pick and roll is a big advantage," Castle said. "I can get over a lot more ball screens and be more aggressive.

"It allows us to gamble a little more."

Tipoff for Round 2 of Rockets at Spurs tips off at 7 p.m. Central.

Scott Salomon
Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins site, and has since contributed to the Miami Heat, Back in the Day NBA, Miami Hurricanes and San Antonio Spurs sites. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. He's covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

