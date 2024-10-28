'A Lot Harder:' Stephon Castle, Spurs Ready to Face Rockets for 2nd Straight Time
San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has played two NBA games in his career — and will be getting a feel for what "playoff basketball" is like when the Silver & Black faces the Houston Rockets for the second time in three days Monday.
"This is my first time doing the back-to-back," Castle said during Monday's shootaround. "It will have a playoff feel. This game will be a lot harder."
The Spurs collected their first win against Houston on Saturday night, 109-106. Castle played 27 minutes, and will likely see additional minutes Monday night due to an ankle injury suffered by Tre Jones that will sideline him for the second straight contest.
Castle said the Spurs are going to have to play harder on defense, with an emphasis on team defense.
READ MORE: How Stephon Castle’s Defense is Paving His Way
"We have to be more defensive minded," Castle said. "We showed that in the first half (Saturday) ... but we still have a long way to go."
Castle said the coaches made some adjustments, which they will carry into Monday night's game at Frost Bank Center. As will he, despite a fall that hurt his wrist.
"They just were cautious and double checking everything," Castle said of the team's trainers tending to his wrist. "It's all good."
Castle also said he is getting used to playing with center Victor Wembanyama, learning how to take advantage of his presence on the court and his ball skills.
"I learned that Wemby can operate on any part of the court, in space or in traffic, he will find a way to make a play," Castle said. "We are just trying a whole bunch of things, we have so much room to grow."
Castle also noted having Wembanyama behind him helps him with ball screens and allows him to get more aggressive.
READ MORE: Castle Speaks on Spurs' Defensive Mindset
"Having Vic behind me with the pick and roll is a big advantage," Castle said. "I can get over a lot more ball screens and be more aggressive.
"It allows us to gamble a little more."
Tipoff for Round 2 of Rockets at Spurs tips off at 7 p.m. Central.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Silver Linings
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'