'People Don't Know Who I Am': Blake Wesley Prepared to Make Name for Himself Next Season
The majority of the conversation around the San Antonio Spurs' preseason has centered around the introduction of Stephon Castle, the veteran additions of Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes or the development of Victor Wembanyama, but some of the talent deeper in the rotation can't be forgotten about.
Blake Wesley is one of those players, who is now entering his third season with the Spurs. Although he hasn't yet significantly broken into the rotation, the guard is prepared to play his way into a bigger role this year.
"My goal this season is really just to make a name for myself," Wesley said. "People really don't know who I am. I think it's the next step."
Wesley has largely stayed under the radar since joining San Antonio, averaging just 4.4 points and 2.7 assists in 14.4 minutes per game last year. However, his defensive intangibles are where his game is really highlighted, and the Spurs' locker room has taken notice of that.
"He's actually one of our best defenders," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.
Barnes mentioned during Media Day that Wesley had been putting in work early and is one of the toughest competitors in pickup games, which has set him apart from some of his peers over the summer.
Washington Wizards' guard Jaylen Nowell has also been a player that Wesley has worked with throughout the offseason, giving the 21-year-old ample opportunity to touch up his defense even further and get real reps during the dead period.
'It's kind of hard to work on your defense in the summer, but, I played against Jaylen Nowell," Wesley said. "He's a great scorer, and I guarded him everyday throughout the summer, play without fouling, and just contain him."
Wesley has taken a step as a lead defender in the Spurs' guard rotation, and he'll have Castle to help create a defensive-minded guard combination they could utilize against opposing stars. The rookie was an excellent defender at UConn last year, and that should have no problem translating to the NBA.
With Wesley and Castle at its disposal, San Antonio's defense should be elevated from a 115.6 rating last season — only the 21st best in the league. They both have made it a priority since the offseason began.
"That was something me and Blake kind of set the tone with in open gym, kind of try and be the best on-ball defenders for our team," Castle said. "So, coming into a timeout, coach said he wanted us to kind of up it a little defensively — specifically us two, and I feel like we executed on it."
Wesley has a chance to play his way further in the Spurs rotation this season as they look to get back to playoff relevancy. It'll take some strides offensively along with his defensive strengths, but with all of the work he's put in since San Antonio's 22-win campaign, it seems it could finally pay off.
