San Antonio Spurs Collect Their Fourth Win Of The Season Over Portland, 118-105
The San Antonio Spurs evened their record at 4-4 as they dominated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-105. Stephon Castle made his second career start and was the energy the team needed to get over the hump in the second half.
"With the reps I am able to get, I just count on my teammates and stick with our schemes," Castle said. "It could have really been anyone tonight. I just stuck with the script. I was just trying to do whatever I can to help my team win.
"It could have been anyone's night. I feel like I don't have to show that every single play. They just opened the court for me tonight and I took advantage of it," Castle said. "We don't care who scores the ball. It's our team versus their team. We just try to get the ball where it needs to be."
The Spurs did not get their fourth win last season until Dec. 15.
Live Updates
End of the Game, San Antonio 118, Portland 105
Fourth Quarter:
Jabari Walker with a 3 for Portland. Chris Paul hits the mid-range jumper with :28 left.
SAS 118, Portland 105
Keldon Johnson with a bucket and his 17th point.
SAS 116, Portland 102
Castle with the layup and his 14th point in his second start. Wembanyama with the rebound on the other end. Keldon Johnson driving and gets fouled in the lane. He gets two shots. They are both good. 1:42 to play.
SAS 114, Portland 100
Ayton with a dunk and 3:00 to go in regulation.
SAS 110, Portland 100.
Castle with the dunk. Simons with the two free throws. 4:45 to play
SAS 108, Portland 97
Simons with a 3-ball for Portland. Keldon Johnson fouled and goes to the line for two.
SAS 104, Portland 95
Barnes with a triple - SAS have 15 3-balls tonight. Wembanyama gets a 3-ball as well.
SAS 99, Portland 90
Henderson with a dunk for the Blazers. Barnes goes up and under and gets fouled.
SAS 92, Portland 81
Third Quarter:
Keldon Johnson with a rainbow three from the corner with :20 remaining in the quarter. Benton for two.
SAS 91, Portland 79. end of third quarter
Collins with his 12th point off of a hook shot from the left part of the key. Blazers answer. Branham drills it from 3 for his 15th of the game. Spurs at their largest lead of the game with 1:45 to play in the third.
SAS 84, Portland 73
Champagnie with a drive thru in the lane. Collins commits a foul and Portland makes two. Collins follows with a triple with 2:51 to play in the third.
SAS 79, Portland 71
Keldon Johnson with a triple, nine points off the bench. Comes back with a steal and Chris Paul misses from three, then comes back with another one with 4:49 to play in the third.
SAS 74, Portland 67.
Wembanyama with two in the paint to expand the lead. Branham for 3 from Wembanyama. Simons answers with a 3-ball of his own for his 10th point.
SAS 68, Portland 65
Ayton with the runner in the lane. Time out 8:26 to play in the third quarter.
SAS 62, Portland 61
Champagnie with the 3-ball. Simons for two for Portland with 9:56 to play. Grant with the floater to tie the game at 59. Champagnie with a 3, plus the foul.
SAS 62, Portland 59
Halftime: San Antonio, 56, Portland 55.
Second Quarter:
Simons with the Portland basket and we are tied at 54. Keldon Johnson with an assist from Wembanyama. Branham with the turnover, looking for Wembanyama. Foul on Branham.
SAS 56, Portland 55
Wesley with the back door cutter. Timeout Portland. Portland comes back with a three and the lead is cut to two.
SAS 54, Portland 52
Collins connects for three. Lead back up to six. Branham with the board and the three.
SAS 50, Portland 41
Blake Wesley with the fast break dunk. Henderson comes back with a layup for the Blazers. Wembanyama steps on the end line for the turnover. Jeremy Grant buries the midrange and the lead is cut to three with 8:24 to play.
SAS 40, Portland 37
Sharpe buries the three to cut the lead to six.
SAS 38, Portland 32
First Quarter:
End first quarter
SAS 33, Portland 27
Wembanyama with a pull up three and Spurs have their largest lead with :18 to play in the quarter.
SAS 33, Portland 22
Castle with the layup off the fast break. Branham with the midrange jumper falls and Spurs are building a lead with 2:15 to play.
SAS 25, Portland 18
Branham with the floater is good. Collins with the drive and the basket is good at 3:43. Champagnie with the steal to Castle for the two-handed dunk.
SAS 19, Portland 16
Aidan with a hook shot good. Barnes gets his own rebound and the bucket in the paint is good. Portland then converts on the alley-oop.
Portland 15, SAS 13
Simons with the bucket for Portland. Champagnie with a three to tie the game. 7:23.
SAS 11, Portland 11
Barnes goes 1-for-2 from free throw line and SAS pull to within one at 8:36
Portland 9, SAS 8
Stephon Castle with a kiss off the glass. Victor Wembanyama with the block on the other end. Julian Champagnie with the three. Blazers and Barnes trade baskets, Portland comes back with a three.
SAS 7, Portland 5
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT from the Frost Bank Center.