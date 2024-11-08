Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Collect Their Fourth Win Of The Season Over Portland, 118-105

Spurs come back after loss to Houston with a big win over Western Conference foes.

Scott Salomon

Nov 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) in the first half at Frost Bank Center.
Nov 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs evened their record at 4-4 as they dominated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-105. Stephon Castle made his second career start and was the energy the team needed to get over the hump in the second half.

"With the reps I am able to get, I just count on my teammates and stick with our schemes," Castle said. "It could have really been anyone tonight. I just stuck with the script. I was just trying to do whatever I can to help my team win.

"It could have been anyone's night. I feel like I don't have to show that every single play. They just opened the court for me tonight and I took advantage of it," Castle said. "We don't care who scores the ball. It's our team versus their team. We just try to get the ball where it needs to be."

The Spurs did not get their fourth win last season until Dec. 15.

Live Updates

End of the Game, San Antonio 118, Portland 105

Fourth Quarter:

Jabari Walker with a 3 for Portland. Chris Paul hits the mid-range jumper with :28 left.

SAS 118, Portland 105

Keldon Johnson with a bucket and his 17th point.

SAS 116, Portland 102

Castle with the layup and his 14th point in his second start. Wembanyama with the rebound on the other end. Keldon Johnson driving and gets fouled in the lane. He gets two shots. They are both good. 1:42 to play.

SAS 114, Portland 100

Ayton with a dunk and 3:00 to go in regulation.

SAS 110, Portland 100.

Castle with the dunk. Simons with the two free throws. 4:45 to play

SAS 108, Portland 97

Simons with a 3-ball for Portland. Keldon Johnson fouled and goes to the line for two.

SAS 104, Portland 95

Barnes with a triple - SAS have 15 3-balls tonight. Wembanyama gets a 3-ball as well.

SAS 99, Portland 90

Henderson with a dunk for the Blazers. Barnes goes up and under and gets fouled.

SAS 92, Portland 81

Third Quarter:

Keldon Johnson with a rainbow three from the corner with :20 remaining in the quarter. Benton for two.

SAS 91, Portland 79. end of third quarter

Collins with his 12th point off of a hook shot from the left part of the key. Blazers answer. Branham drills it from 3 for his 15th of the game. Spurs at their largest lead of the game with 1:45 to play in the third.

SAS 84, Portland 73

Champagnie with a drive thru in the lane. Collins commits a foul and Portland makes two. Collins follows with a triple with 2:51 to play in the third.

SAS 79, Portland 71

Keldon Johnson with a triple, nine points off the bench. Comes back with a steal and Chris Paul misses from three, then comes back with another one with 4:49 to play in the third.

SAS 74, Portland 67.

Wembanyama with two in the paint to expand the lead. Branham for 3 from Wembanyama. Simons answers with a 3-ball of his own for his 10th point.

SAS 68, Portland 65

Ayton with the runner in the lane. Time out 8:26 to play in the third quarter.

SAS 62, Portland 61

Champagnie with the 3-ball. Simons for two for Portland with 9:56 to play. Grant with the floater to tie the game at 59. Champagnie with a 3, plus the foul.

SAS 62, Portland 59

Halftime: San Antonio, 56, Portland 55.

Second Quarter:

Simons with the Portland basket and we are tied at 54. Keldon Johnson with an assist from Wembanyama. Branham with the turnover, looking for Wembanyama. Foul on Branham.

SAS 56, Portland 55

Wesley with the back door cutter. Timeout Portland. Portland comes back with a three and the lead is cut to two.

SAS 54, Portland 52

Collins connects for three. Lead back up to six. Branham with the board and the three.

SAS 50, Portland 41

Blake Wesley with the fast break dunk. Henderson comes back with a layup for the Blazers. Wembanyama steps on the end line for the turnover. Jeremy Grant buries the midrange and the lead is cut to three with 8:24 to play.

SAS 40, Portland 37

Sharpe buries the three to cut the lead to six.

SAS 38, Portland 32

First Quarter:

End first quarter

SAS 33, Portland 27

Wembanyama with a pull up three and Spurs have their largest lead with :18 to play in the quarter.

SAS 33, Portland 22

Castle with the layup off the fast break. Branham with the midrange jumper falls and Spurs are building a lead with 2:15 to play.

SAS 25, Portland 18

Branham with the floater is good. Collins with the drive and the basket is good at 3:43. Champagnie with the steal to Castle for the two-handed dunk.

SAS 19, Portland 16

Aidan with a hook shot good. Barnes gets his own rebound and the bucket in the paint is good. Portland then converts on the alley-oop.

Portland 15, SAS 13

Simons with the bucket for Portland. Champagnie with a three to tie the game. 7:23.

SAS 11, Portland 11

Barnes goes 1-for-2 from free throw line and SAS pull to within one at 8:36

Portland 9, SAS 8

Stephon Castle with a kiss off the glass. Victor Wembanyama with the block on the other end. Julian Champagnie with the three. Blazers and Barnes trade baskets, Portland comes back with a three.

SAS 7, Portland 5

(most recent at the top)

Pregame:

  • Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT from the Frost Bank Center.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

Gregg Popovich Latest: Spurs Coach Reportedly Dealing with 'Serious' Health Issue

It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It

Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins site, and has since contributed to the Miami Heat, Back in the Day NBA, Miami Hurricanes and San Antonio Spurs sites. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. He's covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services.

Home/News