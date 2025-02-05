Inside The Spurs

De'Aaron Fox's Debut Date With Victor Wembanyama Revealed

De'Aaron Fox's debut date with the San Antonio Spurs after being traded has been revealed

Matt Guzman

Jan 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox warms up before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Jan 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox warms up before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seventy-two hours after De'Aaron Fox was officially acquired by the San Antonio Spurs, he'll make his debut in Silver & Black threads.

As the team announced, both Fox and newly acquired point guard Jordan McLaughlin are available for Wednesday night's contest between the Spurs and Atlanta Hawks, marking the first time that they'll share the court with Victor Wembanyama in what's shaping up to be a new era in San Antonio.

"The biggest thing about Fox that I know our team can use is his competitiveness," Spurs veteran Chris Paul said. "I’m excited to have that."

Fox was acquired by the Spurs in a three-team deal that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings; Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins and Tre Jones to the Chicago Bulls; and draft capital to the former. He'll wear No. 4 in honor of his wife, Recee — a San Antonio native.

With Fox in the picture, the Spurs now look to make a playoff push via the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Currently, they sit two games outside of the No. 10 seed amid a two-game losing skid, but have a chance to get right with two new faces Wednesday.

That's the plan, at least.

Tipoff between the Spurs and Hawks from State Farm Arena is slated for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Related Articles

De'Aaron Fox Makes Announcement After Trade to Spurs

NBA Fans React to De'Aaron Fox Trade to San Antonio Spurs

Spurs Coach Reacts to Devastating NBA Star Dejounte Murray Injury

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News