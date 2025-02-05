De'Aaron Fox's Debut Date With Victor Wembanyama Revealed
Seventy-two hours after De'Aaron Fox was officially acquired by the San Antonio Spurs, he'll make his debut in Silver & Black threads.
As the team announced, both Fox and newly acquired point guard Jordan McLaughlin are available for Wednesday night's contest between the Spurs and Atlanta Hawks, marking the first time that they'll share the court with Victor Wembanyama in what's shaping up to be a new era in San Antonio.
"The biggest thing about Fox that I know our team can use is his competitiveness," Spurs veteran Chris Paul said. "I’m excited to have that."
Fox was acquired by the Spurs in a three-team deal that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings; Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins and Tre Jones to the Chicago Bulls; and draft capital to the former. He'll wear No. 4 in honor of his wife, Recee — a San Antonio native.
With Fox in the picture, the Spurs now look to make a playoff push via the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Currently, they sit two games outside of the No. 10 seed amid a two-game losing skid, but have a chance to get right with two new faces Wednesday.
That's the plan, at least.
Tipoff between the Spurs and Hawks from State Farm Arena is slated for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN.
