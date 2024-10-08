'1 Down, 4 to Go': Gregg Popovich Brushes Off Spurs' 1st Preseason Loss
From the opening line of his post-game press conference, it was clear San Antonio Spurs Gregg Popovich does not hang his hat on preseason games.
"One preseason down, four to go," he said.
The Spurs lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-107, but to Popovich, the score didn't really tell the story. He was more interested in evaluating his team, which played without Devin Vassell, Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul, among others.
He wanted to see Julian Champagnie, who finished with 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting from behind the arc. Pop said he was encouraged by Champagnie's performance — a good sign for a player who's likely to see more minutes due to Vassell's injury.
READ MORE: Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
"He played a good solid game all around," Popovich said. "He missed about three in a row, but he kept shooting. He played good all around, he hit the boards."
Popovich was a little concerned that his team came out sluggish from the start. He thought Oklahoma City came out stronger and more physical. However, the Spurs played tougher in the second half to make the game closer than it was in reality.
"I thought their physicality was better in the first half than ours," Popovich said. "We changed that in the second half. We were much better in the second half."
Popovich was also pleased with the effort from Riley Minix, who only played several minutes.
"He made his shots. I don't know what else to say. Didn't play much, but he made his shots," Popovich said. "It's a lot better than playing a few minutes and making no shots."
San Antonio now looks ahead to its second preseason game, set for Wednesday evening against the Orlando Magic. There, Popovich's evaluation of the still-young team will continue.
