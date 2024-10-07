'It Starts With Commitment': Harrison Barnes Speaks on Young Spurs' Winning Mentality
Now entering his 13th season in the NBA, Harrison Barnes has played for four different teams: the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks, the Sacramento Kings and now, the San Antonio Spurs.
Even for a seasoned veteran like Barnes, there's always a period of adjustment coming into a completely new situation from last season. The biggest change for him in terms of environment and culture: youth.
"I mean obviously this team is a lot younger but I think there's a lot of advantages to that," Barnes said to the reporters during training camp on Friday. "It's just great, like I said, the energy and effort the guys are playing with."
In all his experience, Barnes has never played with a team as young as the 2024-25 San Antonio Spurs. At 32 years old, the veteran forward is facing a whole new slate of challenges this season as he attempts to help develop this young, talented group of players.
For this team, that means installing a winning mentality as soon as possible and making the commitment to get better day-in and day-out.
"These guys have been doing structured skill workouts since May," Barnes said, In here every single day grinding, and so, you know, for me to come in and see that effort, see that focus, see that attention, and (see them) really want to be better, that was great."
"When you're younger in this league, you're trying to find your mark, you want to make playoffs, do the things that are fun in this league. It starts with that commitment."
Tomorrow that commitment will be tested for the first time this season, as the Spurs are set kick off preseason games against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. Central Time.
