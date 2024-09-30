Does Knicks' Trade for Karl-Anthony Towns Increase Stakes For Christmas Day Matchup?
With only 23 days until the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, teams are beginning to make major personnel changes. In what might be the biggest move of this offseason, the New York Knicks traded for veteran center Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a protected first-round draft pick.
Fifth-year shooting guard DaQuan Jeffries and “draft compensation” was also sent by New York to the Charlotte Hornets, who snuck into the three-team deal under the radar.
Towns spent nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, during which he was a four-time All-Star and Rookie of the Year for the 2015-16 season. When asked if he would return to Minnesota after a loss to Dallas in the conference finals, Towns told reporters he was “confident” he would be back “and continue what I love to do here at home.”
Towns alluded to his surprise in a cryptic post on X, formerly known as Twitter – an ellipses and nothing else – just hours before news of the trade broke.
With the dust settling on this move by the Timberwolves, NBA fans are speculating how this will impact the rapidly approaching season. San Antonio Spurs fans in particular are getting excited, as the Silver & Black are set to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Christmas day this year.
This holiday game should be a big man showdown, with newly-heightened stakes, between the veteran Towns and sophomore star Victor Wembanyama, especially with the additions of Chris Paul, Stephon Castle and Harrison Barnes to the Spurs roster this offseason.
Towns and Wembanyama faced off three times last season and put up similar numbers each time they met, despite having pretty distinct playing styles. Towns is comfortable pulling up from 3 most places on the floor, while Wembanyama is far more likely to swing the rock and crash the boards.
READ MORE: Victor Wembanyama Cracks Top-5 NBA Big Man List
The addition of a veteran floor general like Paul should make the young star a much larger threat than he was last season, especially in a pick-and-roll offense. The combination of Paul’s passing ability and Wembanyama’s size and athleticism means fans might be treated to Lob City 2.0.
However, the aging Paul’s defense is a weakness that the Knicks could potentially exploit with Jalen Brunson at starting point guard. To capitalize on a potential mismatch, New York will probably use a similar offense, with Towns setting a pick for Brunson outside the 3-point line. Used effectively, a high pick should draw Towns’ defender to Brunson, leaving Towns open for a 3-point shot or a cut through the paint.
With most preseason training camps beginning this week, there are countless questions that have remained unanswered ahead of opening night.
Fortunately, there are only 23 days of wondering left.
