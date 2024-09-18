Inside The Spurs

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Cracks Top 5 NBA Big Man List

As he enters his second season, Wembanyama is poised for a significant leap forward.

Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a call for the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center.
Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a call for the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
It’s no secret—Victor Wembanyama is a phenomenon and already one of the best players in the league.

According to Sam Quinn and Brad Botkin at CBS Sports, Wembanyama is here to stay. In their NBA top 10 big man list, the San Antonio Spurs star ranks as the fifth-best center and 12th-best player overall.

"What’s scariest about that absurd post-break stat line isn’t how great it is, but how underwhelming it’s going to look in comparison," Quinn said. "In all likelihood, that’s the worst he’s going to be for a long, long time. It might be 15 years before we post another one of these lists that has him outside of the top 10."

Wembanyama's blend of size, skill, and versatility is already pushing the boundaries of what a big man can do in the modern NBA.

Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and head coach Gregg Popovich speak d
Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and head coach Gregg Popovich speak during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"As a reminder, Wembanyama was a rookie," Quinn added. "He was playing on a team that was built to lose. We’re not just talking about the next great NBA player here. We’re talking about the sort of player this sport has never seen, the next step in its evolution. He is the ultimate marriage of size and skill, the culmination of everything this sport has been building toward for the past decade."

Entering his second season, Wembanyama faces enormous expectations after what many consider one of the greatest rookie campaigns in NBA history.

