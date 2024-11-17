'Open-Door Policy!' LeBron James' Triple-Double Dooms Spurs vs. Lakers
LeBron James did something Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs which he has never accomplished before in his 22 years in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Lakers' star had his fourth consecutive triple-double.
“Waiting 22 years to do something is wild,” James said.
James had 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists in the 120-115 Lakers' win over the Spurs at Frost Bank Center. After his historic performance, he complimented the Spurs for hanging around as long as they did.
"They played extremely well on both sides of the floor, but we maintained our composure," James said. "We got timely stops and made the plays down the stretch that we needed to make to win the game."
James has led the Lakers to four consecutive wins. He realizes his role in the offense has diminished with father time, but knows he can still take over a game when he has to.
"The best thing about my game is that I can not have any impact offensively and still have an impact on the game. This is the lowest usage rate I have had in my career," James said. "The ball is not in my hands as much as it has been earlier in my career. I am still finding ways to find my guys who are knocking down shots."
Regarding the fourth triple double, he credited his individual success to his teammates for being good shooters.
"Those assists only happen when guys are making shots," James said. "I just try to put the ball on time on target and sprinkle in some points from time-to-time."
Once the game was over, James took time to spend a few minutes with Spurs rookie Stephon Castle. James looks at time with younger players as time preparing to pass the torch.
"I have always had an open door policy. I always have," James said. "It's competition whe we are running the floor for those 48 minutes, but I love the young crew. Those guys are the new breed. Those guys are going to carry the league when us old farts start to leave."
Castle was excited to share a few moments with James.
"He was telling me the next steps for reads that I make," Castle said. "I really respect him and appreciate him for coming up and saying that to me. He really doesn't have to.
"For him to come up to me and talk to me for even that little bit really meant a lot."