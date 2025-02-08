San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
The NBA's trade deadline has passed, and it is likely to go down as the wildest period in NBA history. A trade deadline that saw players like Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De'Aaron Fox, Jimmy Butler, and other former All-Stars get traded, franchises around the league are waiting to see when their new players debut.
While the trade deadline passing means trades are finished for the season, that doesn't mean signings and roster moves are finished. Some teams will begin searching the buyout market, while others will start trying players on 10-day contracts. For the San Antonio Spurs, they've reportedly inked an NBA veteran reserve to a 10-day contract.
According to NBA Reporter Chris Haynes, the Spurs have agreed to sign now 14-year NBA veteran Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day contract. Biyombo last appeared in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, making 10 appearances for the team.
Across his 13 seasons in the NBA, Biyombo spent most of his career with the Charlotte Hornets/Bobcats, where he played seven seasons and made 233 starts. Biyombo was drafted in seventh overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, but was traded in a draft night trade from the Sacramento Kings to Charlotte.
After parting ways with Zach Collins in the Fox deal, the Spurs will look to see if Biyombo can help fill in the void at the reserve center position.
