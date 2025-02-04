San Antonio Spurs Reveal First Look of De'Aaron Fox After Trade
Instead of righting a supposed wrong, newly acquired San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox opted to begin a fresh legacy for himself in the Lone Star State.
Monday afternoon, the league officially ratified a three-team trade bringing Fox to the Spurs, Bulls star Zach LaVine to Sacramento and Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins and Tre Jones to Chicago. Additionally, Sidy Cissoko, Jordan McLaughlin four firsts and three seconds were in circulation.
The next step for San Antonio after completing the deal was bringing the two players to Texas for their physicals and assigning them new numbers.
At first, there seemed to be a bit of controversy to that.
McLaughlin claimed No. 11, but Fox chose No. 2 — set to become the first Spur since Kawhi Leonard in 2018 to don the number. That certainly sent a message.
Fox, as the first superstar since LaMarcus Aldridge to actively choose San Antonio, was about to wear the same jersey that the last superstar to demand out did. That was, until further thought.
The Spurs updated their roster Monday evening after Fox opted to instead wear No. 4 in honor of his wife, Recee, who donned the number during her time at Johnson High School in San Antonio and then on the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.
Fox won't suit up for the Spurs until Wednesday at Atlanta at the earliest, but given that his physical has already been completed, it seems he's ready to go.
The Spurs are certainly excited at that prospect.
"It is dynamic, Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said of adding Fox to the lineup. "We're looking forward to adding him to the group and continuing to grow. And trying to maximize and help these guys play off each other."
