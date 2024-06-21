Spurs Starter, June 21, 2024: Ex-Spur Josh Richardson Details Gregg Popovich’s ‘Road Trip Rule’
There aren’t a shortage of humorous Gregg Popovich stories told by current or former players.
Whether it be a wine night, a current event education or an invitation for media to join the veteran coach at the bar following a loss, it’s clear that Popovich has been around the league for quite some time. He has his own methods for coaching and teaching, and not many dare to oppose them.
One lighthearted tale about the 28-year coach came on a recent podcast appearance from former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Josh Richardson. The 30-year-old explained that if the players played their cards right, they’d be rewarded on road trips outside of tram practices.
“We almost started following him around,” Richardson quipped. “Because he’s got a rule. If he sees you out at dinner on a road trip, he pays for it.”
As the story goes, Richardson was at dinner with Gorgui Deing and Kelton Johnson when the trio saw Popovich walk into the restaurant they were eating at. Upon seeing him, it was Dieng who reacted simply, yet excitedly:
“Aw hell yeah,” he said.
That night, dinner was free.
And if it was anything like another story about the coach, so was the wine.
