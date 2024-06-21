Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, June 21, 2024: Ex-Spur Josh Richardson Details Gregg Popovich’s ‘Road Trip Rule’

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft & more.

Matt Guzman

Jan 6, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at AT&T Center.
Jan 6, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (7) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at AT&T Center. / Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
There aren’t a shortage of humorous Gregg Popovich stories told by current or former players.

Whether it be a wine night, a current event education or an invitation for media to join the veteran coach at the bar following a loss, it’s clear that Popovich has been around the league for quite some time. He has his own methods for coaching and teaching, and not many dare to oppose them.

One lighthearted tale about the 28-year coach came on a recent podcast appearance from former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Josh Richardson. The 30-year-old explained that if the players played their cards right, they’d be rewarded on road trips outside of tram practices.

“We almost started following him around,” Richardson quipped. “Because he’s got a rule. If he sees you out at dinner on a road trip, he pays for it.”

As the story goes, Richardson was at dinner with Gorgui Deing and Kelton Johnson when the trio saw Popovich walk into the restaurant they were eating at. Upon seeing him, it was Dieng who reacted simply, yet excitedly:

“Aw hell yeah,” he said.

That night, dinner was free.

And if it was anything like another story about the coach, so was the wine.

Now, onto the headlines:

THE NEWS

JJ REDICK'S LAKERS ARE OPPOSITE THE SPURS, YET BOTH COULD CONTEND IN WEST

The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs sit in two vastly different positions in the Western Conference, but their timelines of success might just be set to cross over the next few seasons.

WHAT CAN SPURS LEARN FROM NBA-CHAMPION BOSTON CELTICS?

The Boston Celtics overcame adversity of their own en route to an 18th NBA championship, so what can the San Antonio Spurs take away from this year's winners?

SANDRO MAMUKELASHVILI FLOURISHES LATE IN SEASON

Not every player is meant to be a key player, that doesn't mean they lack value. Such is seen with San Antonio Spurs big man Sandro Mamukelashvili.

THE DRAFT

The 2024 NBA Draft is five days away, and set to take place over the course of two days — a new format — from Wednesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 27.

As the Spurs consider their options, eight prospects have risen to the forefront of the draft search. San Antonio holds both the No. 4 and No. 8 picks in the first round, so there is certainly potential to be tapped into if it chooses to use both.

Be sure to stick with Spurs On SI for detailed looks at each of them leading up to Round 1.

Here are three of the prospect profiles:

1. Stephon Castle

2. Rob Dillingham

3. Devin Carter

San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright speaks at a press conference at AT&T Center.
Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright speaks at a press conference at AT&T Center. / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

THE CLOSER

