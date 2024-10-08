'Great Mentality': Stephon Castle Shows Promise in Spurs' Preseason Loss to Thunder
On his first possession as a San Antonio Spur, Stephon Castle caught the inbound pass, turned and scanned the floor.
Almost cautious, the rookie backed down his defender, then exploded off a screen and saw the open man: his teammate, Malaki Branham in the corner. Branham drove past the nearest defender to the short corner, pulled up and popped.
Two points for San Antonio and the first tally in the scorebook for Castle's NBA career.
As far as debut performances go, Castle's was memorable. Despite a late third-quarter comeback from the Spurs, they were outscored by Oklahoma City Thunder in a 112-107 loss.
In the post-game press conference, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised his young players and underscored their defensive hustle.
"I really enjoyed Blake and Steph Castle playing 'D' out there, getting after people," he said. "They have a great mentality ... hopefully, that will infuse to some other players."
Castle delivered the highlight of the game late in the third quarter. He caught the ball unguarded on the wing, just a few feet from the Thunder's bench. In three steps and two dribbles, Castle was soaring across the paint and jammed the ball, one-handed, over Thunder guard Alex Ducas.
It was one of Castle's many fleeting moments of promise throughout the game, but the rookie — who scored five points and made three assists — struggled to take care of the ball. He had the most turnovers of any Spur, six, on the night due to a combination of bad passes, offensive fouls and traveling calls.
All in all, the rookie has a long road of development ahead of him, but also has all the support from Popovich and the Spurs' organization. As far as he's concerned, that's a good thing.
Castle is expected to play on Wednesday for the Spurs in their second preseason matchup against the Orlando Magic at home. Tipoff for that contest is 7 p.m. Central.
