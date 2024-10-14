BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Trade for Jalen McDaniels, Have No Plans to Keep Him
Before playing a single regular season game for the Sacramento Kings, sixth-year power forward Jalen McDaniels is on the move once again.
Over the offseason, McDaniels was traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Kings in a deal that sent Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, the draft rights to Jamal Shead and a 2025 second-round pick to Sacramento just one day after the 2024 NBA Draft.
Now, he's completely out of a job, at least for the time being.
Monday afternoon, the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a trade with the Kings — their second in the last three months — to absorb McDaniels' $4.7 million contract. They'll pay it, but are expected to immediately waive him, and were granted a future second-round pick from the Kings as compensation.
Sacramento's pick, per the San Antonio Express-News, will be unprotected. And because both teams in a trade have to attach an asset of some kind, the Spurs will also be sending the Kings a futher second-round pick, but that one is highly protected.
Last season, McDaniels averaged 3.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 50 appearances for the Raptors. He was moved to the Kings as part of a salary-saving deal since Vezenkov was looking to return to Europe, but Vezenkov ultimately agreed to return his guaranteed salary to the Raptors in exchange for a better contract with Greek Club Olympiacos.
As a result, Sacramento is out Mitchell and three second-round picks in addition to what it gave up for DeMar DeRozan, though for the kind of player it received, it seems to be worth it.
And the Spurs? They'll now stash yet another draft pick.
