Harrison Barnes earns his first nod as a Spur. He’s named the Western Conference Player of the Week after three straight 20-point performances.



Against OKC, Utah and GSW, Barnes averaged 22.3 pts and 8.7 reb on 63.2 percent shooting from 3.



“Unc” has been hooping. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/tX3TMOoZFo