'No Moral Victories!' Spurs Veterans Encouraged by Season-Opener Effort
Despite the San Antonio Spurs not getting the job done against the Dallas Mavericks in their season-opener, there was plenty of positive areas to take away from the loss.
San Antonio came out and took it to the Mavericks for most of the four quarters, falling short 120-109. Franchise player Victor Wembanyama struggled in his season-debut with 17 points on 5-of-18 shooting, but there were some encouraging bright spots around him that bode well for the rest of the year.
In his Spurs debut, Harrison Barnes contributed 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, showcasing efficient scoring and quality play on the wing, which they sometimes lacked last season. Brought in as a veteran to help steer the young talent in the right direction, that job was done Thursday night.
The season is just getting started, and San Antonio has plenty of time to come together and make a push for the Play-In Tournament.
"I thought we showed some character, going up with some adversity," Barnes said. "I though we did a good job for our group to battle back. This is the first step in the journey."
READ MORE: Spurs Torched From 3, But Find Some Silver Linings
The other veteran added in free agency — Chris Paul — had a less than stellar scoring debut with just three points on 1-of-6 shooting, but his playmaking was as elite as usual with seven assists. The Spurs needed a reliable point guard that could bring some stability, especially in developing Wembanyama's game.
It's an adjustment coming to a new team even if Paul has done that a few times throughout his long career, but considering that, it was a solid first impression for both him and the San Antonio roster.
"I love the fight we showed," Paul said. "There's no moral victories, but we played a team that went to the NBA Finals. There's a continuity that they have, and I think for me, not knowing what to expect ... I'm honestly excited about the spurts that I saw and what I know our team is capable of."
READ MORE: Gregg Popovich Optimistic, Despite Opening Night Loss
An adjustment period will be required for the Spurs in the first few weeks of the season, but once that's passed, the talent on the roster is capable of being some big improvements from its 22-win campaign last year. Falling to a Mavericks that just came off an NBA Finals run isn't anything to overreact to, it was the most likley outcome of the game.
A team can't vastly improve overnight, and San Antonio knows that. There's a long road ahead before true playoff contention, but it'll get there eventually
Veterans Paul and Barnes are going to be a big part in shaping that, too.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Silver Linings
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'