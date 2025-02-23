San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are playing their next four games on the road, their first stop is New Orleans where they will take on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.
Sunday's game will be the second of four meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Spurs were able to secure the win in their first meeting, ending in a final score of 121-116, in a tightly contested game that came down to the final minutes of the clock. Victor Wembanyama led the way with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks on 56/43/100 shooting splits.
The Spurs have four players listed on their injury report for Sunday: Victor Wembanyama, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is listed as OUT as he is suffering from right shoulder deep vein thrombosis and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are all listed as out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Pelicans have four players listed on their injury report: Dejounte Murray, Brandon Boston, Herbert Jones, and Keion Brooks Jr.
Dejounte Murray is OUT with a right Achilles rupture.
Brandon Boston is out with a left ankle sprain and a non-covid illness, Herbert Jones is out with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, and Keion Brooks Jr. is out due to his two-way contract.
The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans will face off Sunday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
