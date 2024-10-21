Spurs Finalize Roster for 2024-25 Season, Waive Boston Jr. and Flynn
The San Antonio Spurs waived guards Brandon Boston Jr. and Malachi Flynn to finalize its roster for the 2024-25 NBA season.
With those transactions, the roster is now at its maximum size as the Spurs count down to their season opener against Dallas on Oct. 24.
A 2021 second-round pick by the LA Clippers, Boston Jr. joined San Antonio in free agency after a strong finish to last season but was unable to nail down consistent playing time amid lineup experimentation.
Toronto Raptors 2020 draft pick Flynn was up against a packed backcourt in San Antonio.
Flynn was close to earning the 15th spot in what had been a middle of the road preseason for him. The Spurs, though, went in a different direction.
Boston Jr. has good high school pedigree, but has never been able to fulfill on the level of talent he was projecting as a former consensus five-star.
The Spurs will start the NBA's regular season in Dallas, looking to strike first blood on one of their biggest rivals in a hard-nosed Western Conference.
