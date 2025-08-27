Spurs Legend Tim Duncan to Receive Documentary at Austin Film Festival
Victor Wembanyama has learned a thing or two from Tim Duncan.
The first was staying level-headed. Despite the hype that came with standing 7-foot-4 at 19 years old, Wembanyama keeps a tight schedule and seldom goes out beyond training sessions, even if it takes him to Asia.
"I feel like I'm immune to the ... distractions," he said following his rookie season. "Partying, alcohol, drugs ... why would I ever do that?"
The second thing Wembanyama learned from Duncan was how to lead a team. Gregg Popovich's favorite player excelled at that, especially. And he stuck around the team for years following his retirement to oversee its continuance.
"To the O.G.s," Wembanyama said in a video after becoming the first San Antonio Spur since Duncan to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award. "Those who paved the way starting way before I was born, and who built a unique culture full of role models and greatness ... Spurs culture was created by you."
Wembanyama's background was heavily publicized upon his arrival to the NBA. The center hailed from France and quickly overshadowed his teammates in youth leagues before his draft stock culminated during his time with Metropolitans 92.
Duncan, however? He hails from the Virgin Islands and once had a dream of becoming an Olympic swimmer. That was before he found basketball; he hasn't revealed much else.
His story is about to be much clearer.
Spurs' Duncan to Star in Documentary
Announced Tuesday by the Austin Film Festival, a documentary portrait starring Duncan is set to have its world premiere in October.
The event, now entering Year 32, will feature a collection of films making their silver-screen debuts. Duncan will star in "The Boy From St. Croix," directed by his brother, Scott.
Also included in the first wave of films are "Signing Tony Raymond," a sports comedy drama starring Mira Sorvino, Rob Morgan and NFL star Marshawn Lynch, written and directed by Glen Owen; "Rhythm Is A Dancer," a coming of age comedy drama written, directed and starring Lauren Caster, with Amy Aquino and Tate Donovan; "Miles Away," a modern comedy drama feature from Jackie Quinones, co-starring Luis Guzmán; and "Spite," an atmospheric horror feature starring Masha Cima, written and directed by Carolynn Cecilia.
Per a news release: "After keeping the world at arm’s length for decades, basketball legend Tim Duncan reveals himself in an intimate portrait directed by his brother Scott, reflecting on the game, his career and his enduring connection to his native island of St. Croix."
Duncan may not speak on himself often, but with his brother at the helm of his new documentary, his story will likely be seen in a new light.
Perhaps Wembanyama can pick up on a few more things.
Related Articles
Can Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle Play Together? Two Things to Watch
Spurs Become Title Sponsor for Austin International Half Marathon