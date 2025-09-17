Spurs Reportedly Interested in Los Angeles Lakers Star
The 2025 NBA offseason was defined by contract disputes and raise requests, and it doesn't appear that 2026 is going to be much different. After Josh Giddey and Jonathan Kuminga made headlines all summer with their respective negotiations, the latest reporting from ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin suggests a current Los Angeles Lakers star could be in a similar position next summer.
According to Irwin, Austin Reaves will likely turn down his player option at the end of next season to pursue a deal that pays him up to $35 million per year. Reaves joined the Lakers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has become a key contributor over the years, starting in all 73 of his appearances in 2024-25.
Reaves has steadily improved throughout his four-year NBA career, going from a 7.3 point per game average as a rookie to a 20.2 point per game average in what was his fourth season this past year. With Reaves potentially testing the free agent market next season, the San Antonio Spurs are reportedly one of the teams that could seek to acquire him, according to Irwin (h/t NBACentral).
"In all likelihood, Reaves will turn down his player option after this season and could command a contract in the ballpark of $30 to $35 million per year," Irwin reported. "If/when Reaves opts out of his current contract, he'll be an unrestricted free agent with plenty of interest. League sources say the San Antonio Spurs and other teams are keeping a close eye on Reaves' free agency.”
Finding A Fit
Irwin's reporting did emphasize the fact that Reaves' ideal scenario would be earning that money in Los Angeles and that Reaves has been making all of the necessary adjustments to be a valuable long-term fit next to the Lakers' new franchise player, Luka Doncic.
"Austin Reaves has been a great Laker who’s done everything they’ve realistically asked of him.," Irwin wrote on X. "When those asks became less realistic, he’s struggled. He’s put in the work this summer to be a long-term Luka partner."
Reaves' rapid development in the league, even despite his struggles at times last season, proves that he can be an incredibly valuable offensive piece on a team that makes a playoff run or even wins the championship. If the Lakers are unwilling to pay his desired $35 million per year price tag, it isn't too far-fetched to believe he could get that money from someone like San Antonio.
