Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Names 'Biggest Thing' About Adjusting to NBA
Dylan Harper is glad to be back on the foor. But he's still getting adjusted to game speed.
The San Antonio Spurs point guard was glad to join his draft mate, Carter Bryant, on the court ahead of facing the Utah Jazz, but without Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox, it also gave him a chance to flex his point guard prowess.
"I think I have a pretty good knowledge of the game," Harper said, "but it can go to a whole other level. I feel like I have the right people and the right staff around me to help me get there.”
Harper Talks NBA Adjustment
Almost immediately after Johnson subbed him in, Harper had his chance to shine. Vassell, tasked with bringing the ball up in the first quarter, found him on an outlet pass near half court. Harper then found Wembanyama.
“You throw it up, and you think you threw it too high,” Harper joked. “Then he catches it and you're like: 'It's a little too low.' (You just have to) throw where no one else can get it but him."
Castle joined the fold Tuesday afternoon, giving Harper a chance to play alongside one of San Antonio's other lead guards. It also allowed him to find ways to separate himself.
"Everyone is just as good as everyone else," Harper said. "Just trying to find the edge, where you fit in, is the biggest thing. But ... at the end of the day, it's just basketball. You've got to go out there and play."
Harper has plenty more to learn before he finishes out the Spurs' final preseason matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday evening. But he's already found himself in Victor Wembanyama's good graces.
"It is good to be on the court with him," Wembanyama said of Harper. "He looks ready, very comfortable already throwing these kinds of passes.”
The Spurs have plenty of weapons to lean on come regular season. Wembanyama aside, their roster is shaping up well. That certainly includes Harper.
He just hopes to learn enough along the way to find his "edge."
"(Harper is) not trying to score every time or make a bunch of moves," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "He’s just trying to be part of the team and fit in.”